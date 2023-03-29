Mike McDaniel calls Christian Wilkins contract extension a priority for the Dolphins

Getty Images

Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and the Dolphins would like to remove any doubt about where his long-term future is.

Asked at the league meeting whether a long-term contract extension has been discussed, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said it’s a top priority.

“Oh yeah,” McDaniel said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Constant conversations.”

McDaniel said that Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and the rest of the front office are in regular contact with Wilkins’ agent.

“That’s a priority of ours, and that’s something that a group of people have to work together to do something that makes the most sense for the individual and the team,” McDaniel said.

If Wilkins plays this season on his fifth-year option, he’ll make $10.753 million this season and that will be his salary cap hit. The Dolphins don’t have much cap space and would like to reduce that number, which they can do by signing Wilkins to an extension that includes a big signing bonus but a small 2023 base salary. A lucrative extension makes enough sense for both sides that it will be surprising if it doesn’t happen.