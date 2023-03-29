Mike Vrabel: We understand we have to find guys to get open and catch the ball

Getty Images

Many people listed wide receiver among the Titans’ needs when the offseason got underway, but the team has not added any outside pieces to the group this month.

They re-signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine while releasing Robert Woods and watching Dez Fitzpatrick leave as a free agent. Treylon Burks, Kyle Phillips, Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson, and Mason Kinsey are the other wideouts under contract in Tennessee.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said this week that the team knows that they still need to address the position before getting back on the field.

“I think we are trying to put the right pieces in place,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “Whether it’s a big, fast guy, a small, fast, guy. [Whether] it’s a smaller, quicker player. You’re trying to find what the fit and the value is at every position. Ran and I and everybody on the coaching staff, personnel side, we all understand we are going to have to find some guys to get open and catch the ball, that are hard to tackle after we catch it. So, we are going to continue to do that.”

General Manager Ran Carthon also acknowledged the need at receiver and said the team will “exercise patience and allow that to come to fruition” in the coming weeks.