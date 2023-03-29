Mike Vrabel: We understand we have to find guys to get open and catch the ball

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2023, 1:01 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Many people listed wide receiver among the Titans’ needs when the offseason got underway, but the team has not added any outside pieces to the group this month.

They re-signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine while releasing Robert Woods and watching Dez Fitzpatrick leave as a free agent. Treylon Burks, Kyle Phillips, Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson, and Mason Kinsey are the other wideouts under contract in Tennessee.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said this week that the team knows that they still need to address the position before getting back on the field.

“I think we are trying to put the right pieces in place,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “Whether it’s a big, fast guy, a small, fast, guy. [Whether] it’s a smaller, quicker player. You’re trying to find what the fit and the value is at every position. Ran and I and everybody on the coaching staff, personnel side, we all understand we are going to have to find some guys to get open and catch the ball, that are hard to tackle after we catch it. So, we are going to continue to do that.”

General Manager Ran Carthon also acknowledged the need at receiver and said the team will “exercise patience and allow that to come to fruition” in the coming weeks.

10 responses to “Mike Vrabel: We understand we have to find guys to get open and catch the ball

  1. Doesn’t matter who is under center in week 1, the Titans need to add at least 3 solid pieces to that receiver room. Not looking too good right now. Jon Robinson really messed the Titans up.

  2. Thanks for asking

    Round 1 Jaxon S Njigba

    2 Felix the Cat from KSU

    3. Best IOlineman

    5. TE or WR

    6/7 CBS

    Or

    Trade down

  3. Do WRs really matter when your QBs are an ACL tear waiting to happen (Tannehill) and a RB (Willis)?

  5. “We have also determined that it’s going to be the goal of our offense to accumulate an advance at least ten yards during the first three or four downs. That has been an elusive goal for us recently, but we think we have a plan in place going forward.”

  8. Personally, I’m not worried about it. I have a lot of confidence in Burks and Chig as offensive weapons.

    We’ll probably draft a WR in the 2nd round, sign several UDFA’s, and likely pickup a veteran in June.

  9. Titans were only good cause they could beat up on their cute little division. Feel like that’s coming to an end

  10. grgo8985 says:
    March 29, 2023 at 2:15 pm
    Titans were only good cause they could beat up on their cute little division. Feel like that’s coming to an end
    —————————

    In each of the last two seasons, the Titans have set records for players used at 80+ due to injury.

    In 2022, the Titans went 7-10 and 3-3 in the AFC South.
    In 2021, the Titans went 12-5 and 5-1 in the AFC South.

    What are you even talking about?

