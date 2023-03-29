Ran Carthon: We’re in a good place with Derrick Henry

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2023, 10:15 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
The Titans parted ways with a number of veteran players this month and there was a report that they were working to move running back Derrick Henry as well, but no trading partner has materialized over the last few weeks.

On Tuesday, Titans General Manager Ran Carthon signaled that the team is planning to move forward with Henry in their backfield. Carthon said that the Titans have not been actively shopping Henry to other clubs and that everyone is on positive terms as they move toward the 2023 season.

“There’s nothing new to report,” Carthon said, via Turron Davenport of ESPNcom. “There was an erroneous report that came out. I’ve spoken to Todd [France], Derrick’s representative, and we’re in a good place. So, there’s nothing new to report from there. I know Derrick trains like crazy in the location that he trains . . . Derrick is gonna be Derrick. He’s going to take his time away and do what he has to do to make sure that he’s ready to go. So, feel we’re in a good place.”

Henry is heading into the final year of his contract and he’ll turn 30 next January, so he may be nearing the end of his run in Tennessee but Carthon’s comments suggest that a farewell will not be coming in the near future.

3 responses to “Ran Carthon: We’re in a good place with Derrick Henry

  2. Derrick Henry on the Chiefs would be the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in Pro Football..

