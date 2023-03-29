Report: Patriots not interested in Lamar Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2023, 11:31 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Based on things said and not said during the league meetings, two viable candidates emerged for Lamar Jackson.

One of them can now be scratched off the list.

The Colts and Patriots hadn’t slammed the door, unlike most if not all other potentially interested teams. Via Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Patriots are not interested.

It’s not a surprise, but it wasn’t previously known with any degree of certainty. Owner Robert Kraft said that Meek Mill texted him recently to say Jackson is interested in the Patriots. Kraft deferred the decision to coach Bill Belichick, who refused to address Jackson because he’s currently on another team. (He isn’t, technically; he’s unsigned.)

But Kraft also spoke this week about the importance of draft picks. Beyond the financial expectations for a Jackson contract, the Patriots would be unlikely to give up significant draft capital to get Jackson. Those picks become young, cheap players who can become part of the nucleus of the team.

So while Jackson is clearly better than Mac Jones, the total cost to get the 2019 MVP makes him not an option.

This presumes that the Ravens would even trade Jackson to New England. There’s a very real rivalry between the two teams that possibly would keep them from ever doing it.

Thus, for now, the options appear to be the Colts, the Ravens, or no one.

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

51 responses to “Report: Patriots not interested in Lamar Jackson

  2. The Patriots are already stacked at running back, no need to trade for another- especially one with that much wear and tear.

  3. Imagine that. Duh! They passed on him twice in the draft. Need not say more. BB wouldn’t give $250 mil to any player including the GOAT.

  5. A younger uninjured Jackson was definitely better than Mac Jones last year or even as a rookie. A future damaged Jackson, however, cannot be said to be better than a future Mac Jones under an offense built around Mac’s strengths, which we’re honestly going to start seeing for the first time this coming season. Sometimes you can’t let the shine of the past blind you to the future.

  8. Can’t wait to see the Vikings trade for him and mess up their franchise for the next decade. It would be exactly what one would expect of such a poorly-run team.

  9. Bill might actually win another one or two if they were though.

  10. No team other than the Ravens is interested in Lamar. Having to retool an entire offense to accommodate his limited skill set is prohibitive

  16. Other teams may be interested, but not in a fully guaranteed contract PLUS having to give up two first round picks. Top that off with teams not thrilled to have to deal with his antics and it’s going to be the Ravens or nothing for Lamar.
    The only question is whether he will pull a Leveon Bell and hold out.

  20. I’m not convinced that Lamar will be better than Mac Jones over the next 3 – 5 years, the possible duration of his next contract.
    Lamar is a great athlete, fun to watch when he takes off running. However, injuries will take a toll on Lamar and although his passing game has improved, that passing game alone won’t keep him in the upper tier of QBs once his running tails off.
    Meanwhile, after a strong rookie year Mac had an off year last year with Patricia and Judge playing OC and QB coach, but I expect a positive shift for Jones with BO’B in the picture. Jones’ ceiling isn’t known at this point but I think it’s worth exploring. Lamar’s ceiling has already been seen, 4 years ago.

  21. Incredible that nobody wants LJ. Shows you how bad that he has handled this whole process, otherwise 5-8 teams should be at least finding out whether he would be a viable fit for their team. I think what is keeping everybody off is the thought that he is demanding 230M+ fully guaranteed. Either that, or not coming back for the playoff game was a complete dealbreaker. If that is the case, he has no real options. If it is the perception of the contract, then it is time for him to publicly let everyone know what he really wants to start some kind of buzz for him. Unless he won’t take a penny less than 230 guaranteed, if that’s the case then he isn’t playing this year.

  22. LJ keeps digging that hole deeper and deeper .. seems that teams are spiriting to get away from him. there has to be something as fans we arent made aware of .. hard to feel sorry for a guy who still will get over 150 Mil when all said and done.

  23. Ravens don’t have an option where Lamar goes though.

    They can match the offer sheet Lamar signed, but if they don’t he is gone.

  24. If I’m the Raven’s, Jackson’s offer goes down every month until he signs. There clearly isn’t a market for him outside of the Raven’s so why outbid yourself. This risk of allocating more than $30M of a team’s cap to someone whose style is prone to injury, and who has been injured the last two years, is not worth it.

  26. Gee, what a shock! The media trollwork on these kinds of things is not only obsessive and unhealthy, but embarrassing. NE’s system with Bill O’Brien is no way, shape or form a fit for a Cam Newton Jr type. We’ve already seen that experiment not work.

    Trolls are underestimathing how bad Patricia was last year and how it affected the entire offensive operation in an offensive league. NE’s D is very good. The relief they’ll get from not having to win the game every week, will also be a major shift.

    The value that both O’Brien and Klemm represent to the team will be such a relief, that the offensive personnel will have the chains off and play free and easy without the baggage of last year. No more thinking, lack of confidence, etc. That alone counts for 3, maybe 4 wins. Improved Special Teams, which is bizarrely mocked, considering you can win and lose a game over it, will also contribute to the 3-4 games that were served up on a platter last year.

    The money and draft pick collateral is better spend at WR, not for an RB who is selfish and going to cost 2 1st rder and a whole boatload of cash.

    NE has a QB on a rookie deal. Why on earth would they downgrade to an inferior passing QB with better upside for millions upon millions less?

  27. LJ should just sign the damn tender, play his 7-9 games, and look forward to free agency in 2024.

  28. Any team that takes Lamar will have to run an option offense, which is the only offense that makes Jackson so dangerous. Any team that would take him would have to retool the entire offense, get new coordinators, etc. I can’t see any team doing that.

  29. Oh no. Now Lamar Jackson will be extra motivated to beat the Patriots for rejecting him.

  30. I guarantee you the Colts will not be giving up the #4 overall pick in a trade for just Lamar, much less two number 1’s. Lamar better renew his lease in Baltimore. That’s the only place he will play next season.

  32. Lamar WILL NOT be playing football this year he isn’t smart enough to take the guaranteed money that’s waiting for his signature

  33. No one should be surprised by any of this. Certainly not NFL “experts” in the media.

    You’re not just signing Lamar Jackson, you’re signing him to what could be the most guaranteed money ever, AND giving up two 1st round picks. Plus, you’re basically having to redesign your offense to fit him.

  34. Lamar needs to go to blockbuster and rent Jerry Maguire!! If Lamar was a free agent he’d be long ago signed but when you have to sign to a massive deal and give up two 1’s it’s way to expensive for guy who gets hurt a lot. Dude hire an agent… as you’re now facing the possibility of returning to your team with egg on your face for less money than most QBs make, or not playing at all next year and earning zero. An agent would have figured this out for you long ago.

  35. So it’s down to Indy and they’ve only got about $20mil in cap space soooo…..

  36. I hear sports honks claiming collusion by the owners. This is NOT what’s happening. Owners are not willing to mortgage their franchises’ future by promising guaranteed money. God forbid if Watson suffered a career ending injury early in his contract. The Browns would be toast for many years and other owners are not willing to do that risk/reward with their franchise. I can’t say
    I blame them at all.

  37. henrythehorse says:
    March 29, 2023 at 12:00 pm

    LJ keeps digging that hole deeper and deeper .. seems that teams are spiriting to get away from him. there has to be something as fans we arent made aware of .. hard to feel sorry for a guy who still will get over 150 Mil when all said and done.
    ___________________

    I agree, no need to feel sorry for a millionaire. Lamar can push a button at any moment and get millions or holdout for what he desires. It’s all on him. It’s funny how teams are lining up to say pass on Lamar. This is unprecedented stuff and I’m actually enjoying the ride. But none of this matter until after the draft. Then we will really see who’s really out on Lamar. The Browns were out on Watson too.

  38. Vasteelerfan says:
    March 29, 2023 at 11:50 am
    Damn, and the fanboys think BB is a Chess Master….lol
    ====
    Um, I certainly think he’s much more of a chess master than Vasteelerfan.

    Belichick doesn’t want to give up $250 million guaranteed and two #1 picks for a guy who threw all of 7 TD passes after week 3 and missed six games in each of the last two seasons? Sounds like a smart decision to me.

  39. Baltimore is barely interested in him, why would any other team be? Lamar has grossly overplayed his hand. All that’s left is for the Ravens to figure out what is the max value they can get for him.

  41. Yup. Roll with Mac and preserve those draft picks so you can draft another bust WR. LOL.

  42. The value that both O’Brien and Klemm represent to the team will be such a relief, that the offensive personnel will have the chains off and play free and easy without the baggage of last year. No more thinking, lack of confidence, etc. That alone counts for 3, maybe 4 wins. Improved Special Teams, which is bizarrely mocked, considering you can win and lose a game over it, will also contribute to the 3-4 games that were served up on a platter last year.

    Is this the Excuse Du Jour….if so that’s pretty weak. Lamar is too expensive and not clutch, but come on Mac Jones is a head case also. I enjoy the Excuse of the day, but they need to improve.

  43. LJ should just sign the damn tender, play his 7-9 games, and look forward to free agency in 2024.

    +++++++++

    He can’t, he is about to slow down significantly at this age.

  45. A player can have no market because he’s asking for too much. It doesn’t have to be collusion.

  46. If Lamar Jackson would come off his high horse about a FULLY guaranteed contract, my guess is he’d have some teams interested in him. Nobody wants to pay $230M guaranteed money to a running QB who has missed games the last two seasons.

  47. The Patriots run a certain style offense and it doesn’t threaten anyone downfield. Add a QB like Macaroni and only their faithful will try to sell ya on their viability in the East.

  48. watchoutnfl says:
    March 29, 2023 at 11:58 am
    I’m not convinced that Lamar will be better than Mac Jones over the next 3 – 5 years, the possible duration of his next contract.
    Lamar is a great athlete, fun to watch when he takes off running. However, injuries will take a toll on Lamar and although his passing game has improved, that passing game alone won’t keep him in the upper tier of QBs once his running tails off.
    Meanwhile, after a strong rookie year Mac had an off year last year with Patricia and Judge playing OC and QB coach, but I expect a positive shift for Jones with BO’B in the picture. Jones’ ceiling isn’t known at this point but I think it’s worth exploring. Lamar’s ceiling has already been seen, 4 years ago.

    289Rate This

    ————-

    I agree. Bill O’Brien = Josh McDaniels. Maybe not exactly 100%, but big picture they are the same kind of an OC in NE.

    Mac needs another WR weapon to help him out and that shoulf help boost his 2021 numbers.

    Trolls and fearful haters are doing the self-convicing concept that Mac isn’t the guy solely based off of last year’s wasted experiment with Patricia. Those kinds of people have no critical thinking skills and just want a simplified answer on a platter so they can get into their anti- Pats underoos at night under the covers to hope to sleep better for the next decade They just keep recycling the same canned rhetoric, yet forget the power of BB’s coaching.

    BB is a very dangerous GM and Coach coming off a mistake and him taking all accountability as a good leader does. Very dangerous. It’s happeend throughout the last 20 years, even with Brady going down the shotgun spread preference path from 2007-2012 and failed conf title games and postseasons.

    BB realized giving that power to Brady failed and he did something about it.

    BB answered the bell even with a player everyone just assumed was perfect and didn’t need accountability after 3 rings.

    They were wrong and will probably be wrong here, too.

  51. Pats overpaid for mediocre receivers the last few seasons without having a quarterback why not switch it up and have a quarterback and no receivers to pay !..bb is under.500% winning percentage without Brady!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.