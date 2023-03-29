Report: Ravens tried to sign Baker Mayfield

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens
As the impasse lingers between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore might ultimately need a viable Plan B at the most important position in the game.

They have reportedly tried to address the situation via the free-agent market.

JoeBucsFan.com reports that the Ravens made an offer to new Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, and that Mayfield declined.

The Ravens currently have one quarterback under contract — Anthony Brown. Tyler Huntley is a restricted free agent, who has yet to attract any interest from other teams.

Would Mayfield have replaced Huntley as the backup, or would Mayfield and Huntley have competed to be the starter, if the Ravens move on from Jackson? That’s unclear. However, they still need to have a solid alternative to the 2019 NFL MVP.

Whether it’s Huntley or someone else, the Ravens need to have a fallback plan. Ideally, Plan A — Lamar Jackson under contract — will still be the end result.

13 responses to “Report: Ravens tried to sign Baker Mayfield

  2. Them being interested in mayfield is interesting, since lamar and baker are totally different types of qb’s. Maybe that shows the Ravens and new OC are looking to implement a more traditional offense that is not tailored ro LJ’s 1 read and take off style.

  4. Mayfield isn’t the only guy they’ve been looking at. They don’t see a solution with Jackson if they don’t know if he’ll play under the tag and then sit out the last 6 games of the year

  6. “Ideally, Plan A — Lamar Jackson under contract — will still be the end result.”

    Ideally, at this point, Plan A – Lamar Jackson under contract with another team, so the Ravens aren’t saddled with a guy who doesn’t play at the end of the season.

  7. The fact the Raven’s were considering BAKER MAYFIELD instead of Lamar tells you all you need to know regarding how they feel about Jackson. Poor Lamar, when he crashes his way out of the NFL, he can always go into broadcasting. Oh wait… LOL

  10. Nickname Lamar Jackson “Maytag” the loneliest guy around cause no one needs/wants him!!

  11. baker vs cle
    2x a year would have SOLD hella tickets may have got a prime-time game as well smh
    EDC is just messing up left & right for the ravens

  13. There are many levels to this that aren’t being discussed. The Ravens are playing a game of chicken; they have no starter or no plan B. All the FAs are gone. Huntley is nothing more than a backup.

    They are installing a new offense. Is Lamar even capable of running this new offense? I think the writing is on the wall that Baltimore conceded to move on, long ago. Now, it seems like they are just trying to stick it to Lamar for being a pain in their butt.

    Regardless, I think it’s a foregone conclusion they draft Bennett.

