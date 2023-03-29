Report: Ravens tried to sign Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

As the impasse lingers between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore might ultimately need a viable Plan B at the most important position in the game.

They have reportedly tried to address the situation via the free-agent market.

JoeBucsFan.com reports that the Ravens made an offer to new Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, and that Mayfield declined.

The Ravens currently have one quarterback under contract — Anthony Brown. Tyler Huntley is a restricted free agent, who has yet to attract any interest from other teams.

Would Mayfield have replaced Huntley as the backup, or would Mayfield and Huntley have competed to be the starter, if the Ravens move on from Jackson? That’s unclear. However, they still need to have a solid alternative to the 2019 NFL MVP.

Whether it’s Huntley or someone else, the Ravens need to have a fallback plan. Ideally, Plan A — Lamar Jackson under contract — will still be the end result.