Tee Higgins will wear No. 5 jersey

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2023, 10:37 AM EDT
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Clemson v Notre Dame
Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is changing jersey numbers this season.

The Bengals announced today that Higgins will wear No. 5 going forward.

Higgins, who wore No. 5 at Clemson, has worn No. 85 for the Bengals since they drafted him in 2020. When he entered the league, wide receivers couldn’t wear single-digit jersey numbers, but the NFL has since loosened the jersey number rules.

Players who change jersey numbers have to buy up the jerseys that are already for sale in stores, but if players declare their intention to change jerseys a year in advance they don’t have to pay, which may be why Higgins is just now deciding to change to No. 5.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Tee Higgins will wear No. 5 jersey

  1. I want a Higgins’ 5, but not if it’s only a 1 year wear. Get the extension done, and I’ll buy the jersey.

  2. He should reimburse the fans that already paid for a jersey. They need an insurance policy for fans for when their jersey gets changed. Used to have to just worry about them changing teams, now they are changing their number on you too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.