Zac Taylor: I know contract talks with Joe Burrow have started and we’ll see where they go

Getty Images

At some point this offseason, Joe Burrow is likely to receive a contract extension that will make him among the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

Like Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert, Burrow is eligible to get a new deal after completing his third season.

At the league meeting this week, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged that contracts have begun between the organization and Burrow’s representation.

“I know that they’ve started and we’ll see where they go,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t know what the timeline is gonna be, but not my job, fortunately.”

Taylor also noted that he doesn’t feel like the team needs to get Burrow’s deal done before agreeing to new contracts with players like receiver Tee Higgins or linebacker Logan Wilson, who are also extension eligible.

“I think we’ve got a lot of guys that want to be here and they like what we’re all about,” Taylor said. “So it’s impossible for me to speak for those guys but I just know what I see in the building is a bunch of guys that like being around each other and that like being Cincinnati Bengals and that excites me.”