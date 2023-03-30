Asante Samuel Sr. advises Lamar Jackson against playing for Bill Belichick

Getty Images

Quarterback Lamar Jackson supposedly wants to play for the Patriots. The Patriots reported aren’t interested in Jackson.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel Sr. has some advice for Lamar. Basically, be happy about this.

“Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick,” Samuel tweeted on Thursday morning.

Samuel spent five years playing for Belichick, winning a pair of Super Bowls. He exited after the 2007 season, signing with the Eagles.

Samuel didn’t elaborate on his position. Obviously, however, Belichick can be a gruff and demanding coach. As he potentially slides onto the hot seat, the question becomes whether he’ll change his style — if he even can.

As discussed earlier today on PFT Live, Belichick’s out-of-character reference to a quarter-century of scoreboards suggests that he’s feeling the pressure to turn things around. And it really is an unprecedented situation for the NFL. With four straight years of no playoff wins, for how much longer does six Super Bowl wins buy Belichick a pass?