Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2023, 11:59 AM EDT
(010707 Foxboro, MA) New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel (22) is congratulated by head coach Bill Belichick after sealing the game with his interception for a TD in the 4th quarter as the New England Patriots beat the NY Jets 37-16 in an A
Getty Images

Quarterback Lamar Jackson supposedly wants to play for the Patriots. The Patriots reported aren’t interested in Jackson.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel Sr. has some advice for Lamar. Basically, be happy about this.

“Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick,” Samuel tweeted on Thursday morning.

Samuel spent five years playing for Belichick, winning a pair of Super Bowls. He exited after the 2007 season, signing with the Eagles.

Samuel didn’t elaborate on his position. Obviously, however, Belichick can be a gruff and demanding coach. As he potentially slides onto the hot seat, the question becomes whether he’ll change his style — if he even can.

As discussed earlier today on PFT Live, Belichick’s out-of-character reference to a quarter-century of scoreboards suggests that he’s feeling the pressure to turn things around. And it really is an unprecedented situation for the NFL. With four straight years of no playoff wins, for how much longer does six Super Bowl wins buy Belichick a pass?

10 responses to “Asante Samuel Sr. advises Lamar Jackson against playing for Bill Belichick

  1. No team in their right mind should express interest in signing Jackson before the draft. Reported disinterest/interest at this stage is malarkey.

  3. The silly season continues. Belicheck wouldn’t touch a hot mess like Jackson with the proverbial ten foot pole. But Samuel is right in that Jackson would be crazy to try to fit into the Pats culture.

  4. The most prominent memory I have of Samuel’s career in New England was how weak he played in his final game with the team in that Super Bowl loss to the Giants.
    Got abused by Plaxico Burress in what looked like a low effort play for the winning touchdown.

  6. Hobbs was the CB on the Burress touchdown.

    I also thought that the infamous “dropped INT” was not an easy catch. Way above his head, and it’s unclear if he could have corralled it and landed in bounds. It wasn’t the gimme it is often portrayed as.

    Interesting comments from Samuel.

  7. That’s potentially a shot at Lamar. Telling him he wouldn’t fit into the BB/Patriot culture.

  8. Actually Belichick and Jackson have something in common: At what point do six rings or an MVP season lose their relevance in comparison to what has happened since?

  9. Shut up Asante.

    There is no chance that Lamar is coming to N.E. anyway. Know one needs your obviously jilted advice in N.E. . Just check yourself in the last superbowl performance you had in N.E. You CHECKED OUT…… Belichick didn’t sign you because he knew you were a quitter and someone he could easily replace…… Get over yourself….

  10. It’s probably the case that he meant, “brother, BB is tough to play for. Don’t go there.”

    But it’s also possible that Samuel meant “YOU [the hot mess that is Lamar Jackson, may *think* you want to play for BB, but trust me, you actually] don’t want to play for [that is, couldn’t handle playing for] Bill Belichick [a coach who holds players accountable].”

