Bill Belichick: “I’m not sure” if Matt Patricia will work for the Patriots this year

Usually, by this point in the offseason, NFL teams have their coaching staff set. But Bill Belichick says there’s still on fairly big question about the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Belichick was asked directly if Matt Patricia will work for the Patriots this year, and Belichick said he doesn’t know.

I’m not sure,” Belichick said, via MassLive.com.

Patricia worked for the Patriots from 2004 to 2017, serving as defensive coordinator for the last six seasons, before he was hired by the Lions in 2018. After he was fired by the Lions late in the 2020 season, he returned to New England in 2021, and last season he was promoted to the offensive play caller job.

That did not go well, and Belichick brought back Bill O’Brien to run the offense. But there has been no word on whether Patricia will have some other job on the Patriots’ coaching staff, and if so what that job might be. Belichick, who is usually tight-lipped about his coaching staff, says he doesn’t know.

  2. Last year he worked for free, Detroit was paying him. This year it will cost real money.

  4. He has had the opportunity to seek out jobs elsewhere. If one does not materialize, I believe the Patriots will make a role for him due to what they did to his reputation last season. His family has been in NE a long time. Giving him a chance to rehab his rep and keep stability in his family is something I think Kraft and BB will do. The question will be for how long. If he finds a role and is a major contributor, he could remain their for more than one season.

  5. Guess that means Bill made Patricia an offer that Patricia isn’t all that excited about….probably just waiting on an answer as Patricia is looking elsewhere for a job he believes would better suit his needs & desires….doubt it’s out there though, so he’ll either come groveling back or take the year off….My guess is it’s a behind the scenes assistant position that has to do more with Bill than any of the other coaches/assistants/players….

  6. It appears that this may be a partial quote. When asked if Matt Patricia would return to the staff, Bellichick actually replied, “I don’t know why we would want him back.”

  7. Good news is Big Matt can always go back to designing rockets for NASA when the whole football thing finally dries up.

  10. The obsession with NEs every move is very unhealthy, especially when it’s old news.

    Bill O’Brien is the OC and last year already happened.

    The Jets have DUI Downing as their “passing game coordinator” and Hackett as their OC and Rodgers is AWOL.

    The Pats are good.

  14. dude set back the Lions franchise by 3-4 years in his short time there, ran multiple good players out of town with his personality, went back to the Pats and got exposed as a bottom-barrel offensive coach. his best bet is to be an assistant advisor on a team with a stupid owner that’s desperate for experienced assistant coaches. or something.

  15. My prediction is Patricia never holds a coordinator-level or higher position ever again.

  16. Patricia is not only a failed head coach, his behavior showed he lacked character. I think his time is up in the pros. Maybe he can go to a college program and learn how to be a real leader of men.

    There is no obsession with NE. Belichick was asked about Patricia and he replied. It was reported because it’s the offseason, any news will do.
    Your obsession with slamming NE’s opponents is very unhealthy. Show some respect for a change.

