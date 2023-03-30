Bud Dupree visits Steelers Thursday

Getty Images

There was word last week that the Steelers were planning a meeting with edge rusher Bud Dupree about a return to Pittsburgh, but there was not any mention of when the two sides would be getting together.

According to multiple reports, the visit is taking place on Thursday. If it goes well, Dupree could find himself on the roster before the calendar flips to April.

Dupree spent six years in Pittsburgh after joining the Steelers as a 2015 first-round pick and he left for the Titans after the 2020 season. The Titans released Dupree earlier this year.

Dupree had 231 tackles, 39.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in 81 games for the Steelers. He added 35 tackles and seven sacks in 22 games for the Titans.