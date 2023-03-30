Cal McNair: Texans’ penalty for salary cap violation was too harsh

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 30, 2023, 10:49 AM EDT
The NFL stripped the Texans of a fifth-round draft pick and fined them $175,000 for a salary cap violation, and Texans owner Cal McNair does not agree with that decision.

McNair said the Texans worked through the league appeal process to try to explain that the team was not attempting to circumvent the salary cap when it paid for a private facility for then-quarterback Deshaun Watson to work out in while the Texans’ facility was closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic. McNair thought the league should have been more accepting of the Texans’ case.

“We did argue and stated our case several times through the appeals process,” McNair said, via the Houston Chronicle. “There was a little more informal appeal process before the formal appeals process, and I made several calls because I felt the penalty was too harsh for what happened. At the end of the day, it is what it is, and we’re looking forward to having all of this behind us and moving forward.”

Despite losing one pick, the Texans are loaded with draft capital. They own the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks, one pick in the second round, two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Cal McNair: Texans' penalty for salary cap violation was too harsh

  1. Not really. It’s 5th rd pick. What did you expect a 7th? Nobody cares about the infraction.

    Keep these things in mind when your picking up the phone and goading Goodell into cheating other teams by lobbying for severe punishments for things that actually were never true.

  2. The report was it was actually a 4th round pick and $350K fine and they were able to appeal it down to a 5th and $175K. Taking away a 4th for something like this is ludicrous, let alone a 5th.

  3. htown1035 says:
    March 30, 2023 at 10:59 am
    The report was it was actually a 4th round pick and $350K fine and they were able to appeal it down to a 5th and $175K. Taking away a 4th for something like this is ludicrous, let alone a 5th.

    Keep that in mind when something is completely fabricated and proven in court to be so, with regards to the Patriots.

    At least there is actual proof a violation occurred, even if very minor.

  4. Let it go Cal, just be glad the whole Watson deal is behind you now. The future for the Texans is looking a lot brighter, even without that 5th round pick.

  5. Yeah, you should see what they do to a team that they accuse of deflating footballs! Allegedly.

  6. Honestly, I still feel that it is way to light. They enabled DeShaun and they absolutely knew what was going on. They helped him with the legal NDA. Then to have DeShaun get suspended and lose everything he did, with no criminal charges. The Texans got off way to light, they should have lost at least 1 of the picks they got from Cleveland.

  9. Deshaun Watson took advantage, sexually, of as many as 100 women (perhaps mothers, sisters, daughters, according to the New York Times (think what you want of them). Barring indisputable direct evidence, I do not blame the Texans for Watsons (alleged) abuse of women; but like how Cal McNair has run that organization, it’s been a cluster since video-boy took over for his dad, I don’t think him being in general, clueless, should be a “get out of jail free” card either. Cal being the least qualified owner in American sports (not just NFL) history is not an excuse. The biggest “crime” here to me is how the NFL promotes how supportive they are of women (the month of October is pink, etc), is that for a person who committed as many as 100 sexual abuse crimes against women is rewarded with the biggest contract in NFL history, 100% guaranteed. And no one, not fans, not his Browns teammates who I assume have mothers, sisters, daughters, etc seems to care, it’s all hypocrisy. If I was a Browns teammate, meaning of NFL size, etc, Deshaun and I would enter a room and only one of us would walk out healthy, and it wouldn’t be him. It disgusts me how the men of the NFL, those on the field, have accepted Watson back. Don’t these men have respect for their mothers, sisters, etc?

  10. The COVID era gave us a bunch of weird and inconsistent state rules regarding access to gyms and such. I’m not against imposing a penalty but if you comb the accounting records of most teams I’m sure you could find infractions like this. At worst it’s punitive retaliation for being involved with the Watson debacle and the subsequent fully guaranteed contract

