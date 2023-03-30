Cardinals sign Rashad Fenton

Getty Images

The Cardinals have added some depth to their secondary.

Arizona has signed cornerback Rashad Fenton to a one-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Fenton was a Chiefs sixth-round pick in 2019 and was with the club until last November, when Kansas City traded him to Atlanta. Fenton played in two games for Atlanta after starting five for Kansas City last year.

He should help an Arizona cornerbacks group that lost Byron Murphy to free agency.

“I’m not going to say there is a need for me to do anything,” Fenton said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m definitely going to do it. I’m looking forward to competing and helping the team excel at the cornerback position.”

In all, Fenton has appeared in 49 games with 17 starts over his first four seasons. He’s recorded 20 passes defensed with two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.