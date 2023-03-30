Eagles to sign Kentavius Street

USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are bringing in another defensive lineman.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Philadelphia is signing defensive tackle Kentavius Street.

Street spent last season with the Saints, playing a rotational role on the club’s defensive line. He was on the field for 46 percent of New Orleans’ defensive snaps, recording 3.5 sacks, five, tackles for loss, and eight QB hits for the club.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Street missed his rookie year due to a knee injury suffered at his Pro Day. But he played all 17 games for the club in 2021, recording 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and five QB hits.

In all, Street has appeared in 52 games with four starts since making his debut in 2019.