Jets now have the longest playoff drought in the four major sports leagues

Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings clinched an NBA playoff berth for the first time in 16 years on Wednesday night, and that gave the Jets a dubious distinction.

The Jets now have the longest playoff drought among any NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL team.

The last time the Jets made the playoffs was in 2010, when head coach Rex Ryan, quarterback Mark Sanchez and cornerback Darrelle Revis led them to an 11-5 record, good for second in the NFC East. The Jets made it to the AFC Championship Game that year, losing to the Steelers.

Since that season, the Jets have missed the playoffs 12 times in 12 years, and they’ve finished last in the AFC East in six of the last seven seasons.

The Jets may soon have company, as the Buffalo Sabres have missed the NHL playoffs 11 years in a row and are in danger of missing it this season as well. After the Jets and the Sabres, it’s a six-way tie for the third-longest playoff drought among teams that have missed the playoffs seven years in a row: The Broncos, NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers.

Jets owner Woody Johnson said this week that he’s not patient and the Jets have to win now. It’s been a long time.