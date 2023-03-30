Keanu Neal agrees to terms with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers were close to a deal with safety Keanu Neal earlier in the day. That deal is now done.

Neal’s agent, David Canter, announced the sides have agreed to terms.

Neal, 27, spent last season in Tampa, playing all 17 games with eight starts. He totaled 63 tackles, an interception, half a sack and five quarterback hits.

Neal played safety five seasons in Atlanta after joining the team as the 17th overall pick in 2016 but moved to linebacker in Dallas in 2021. He had 72 tackles and a sack in 14 appearances in his only season in Dallas.

He has 473 tackles, three interceptions, 2.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries for his career.