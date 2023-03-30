Mark Davis: You gotta have patience

March 30, 2023
When the Raiders were trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, signing defensive end Chandler Jones and extending the contracts of players like Derek Carr and Darren Waller to contract extensions last year, it didn’t feel like the team felt it was a long way away from contending for a playoff spot in the AFC but the message from team owner Mark Davis was different this week.

The Raiders went to the playoffs in 2021 before slipping to 6-11 last year. Neither Carr nor Waller remains on the roster as head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler move into their second season with the team and those results have left Davis to talk about the team taking a measured path back to on-field success.

“Unfortunately, every time you change there is going to be changes that those people are going to see but you have to give them time to understand the changes,” Davis said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I know that a lot of people can watch film and think that they know it all, but watching film doesn’t give you all the answers. You need to watch the games and be there to get the full picture. So, yeah, you gotta have patience.”

One way to sell patience is to stockpile young talent that can build the foundation of a winner in the future, but the Raiders have not hit often enough in the draft under any of their recent regimes. Changing that next month would be a good way to build belief that the long view will be a pleasant one in Las Vegas.

Mark Davis: You gotta have patience

  1. Mark Davis makes my list of worst owners in the NFL. This headline had me laughing

  4. You won’t see if the current GM/coach are successful until they fill their roster with their choices. GRUOCK did not succeed so they were shown the door. Yes, I wish the Raiders would right the ship, but it will take this year and next to see if we get there. Stability has not been in this organization for a ton of years. Maybe this is the one? maybe not?

    Davis has been changing things too often so this go, I think he is all in and will sink or swim. Time will tell.

  5. We need to have patience, but Mark needs to make better hires next time. Which is hopefully ASAP.

  7. Life long Raiders fan in my 30s and ive been pretty damn patient. Sell the team you clueless rock and take Mcdaniels and Zeigler with you.

  8. Raiders fans have to be some of the most patient and dedicated fans in the NFL. Need a better product on the field.

  9. this apple fell really, really far from the tree, light years away…can’t wait for them to sell the team, embarrassment after embarrassment

    i mean, who willingly chooses a haircut like that????

  10. The new brain trust has had a rough start. Extending Carr and Waller, signing Jones, and trading a 1 and a 2 for Adams were not especially smart moves. They need to sit on their picks and start building the roster, try to win 2 or 3 games this year, and get in position to draft a QB next spring.

  11. It’s been along time since John Madden and Tom Flores walked thru those doors…then there’s Josh McDaniels. I’m not sure if raiders fans can sue Mark Davis for the long time abuse and disappointment they’ve endured.

