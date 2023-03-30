Nathan Peterman to re-sign with Bears

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 30, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
The Bears are keeping one of their quarterbacks entering the 2023 offseason program.

Nathan Peterman is re-signing with the Bears, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Peterman spent last season with Chicago, appearing in three games. He started the last game of the season, completing 11-of-19 passes for 114 yards with a touchdown.

A Bills fifth-round pick in 2017, Peterman has appeared in 13 games with five starts for the Bills, Raiders, and Bears. He’s completed 53.1 percent of his career passes for 712 yards with four touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Earlier in the offseason, the Bears added P.J. Walker through free agency and released Trevor Siemian to adjust the group behind starter Justin Fields.

1 responses to “Nathan Peterman to re-sign with Bears

  1. Hahahaha. Poles really knows how to put together a roster. How does this guy keep getting employed?? 3td TDs and 12 INTs in his career! You can’t make this up.

