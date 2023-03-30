Report: Raiders will not consider Jalen Carter in draft

Getty Images

The Raiders have a number of ways they can go with the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft, but their options reportedly do not include former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said this week, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that the team would ” do everything we have to do to make sure that, not only with Jalen but every player, we know exactly what the truth is” before drafting a player.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that that process will not be an extensive one when it comes to Carter, however. Tafur reports that Carter has “already been crossed off by the team.”

Per the report, comparisons between Carter’s recent arrest in Georgia and former Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs’ arrest in 2021 are at the root of that decision. Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection to a car crash that killed his Georgia teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this year.

Ruggs is awaiting trial on DUI charges from a crash that killed a woman and the two incidents reportedly hit “too close to home” for the Raiders to consider adding Carter to their roster next month.