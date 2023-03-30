Report: Raiders will not consider Jalen Carter in draft

Posted by Josh Alper on March 30, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT
The Raiders have a number of ways they can go with the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft, but their options reportedly do not include former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said this week, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that the team would ” do everything we have to do to make sure that, not only with Jalen but every player, we know exactly what the truth is” before drafting a player.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that that process will not be an extensive one when it comes to Carter, however. Tafur reports that Carter has “already been crossed off by the team.”

Per the report, comparisons between Carter’s recent arrest in Georgia and former Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs’ arrest in 2021 are at the root of that decision. Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection to a car crash that killed his Georgia teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this year.

Ruggs is awaiting trial on DUI charges from a crash that killed a woman and the two incidents reportedly hit “too close to home” for the Raiders to consider adding Carter to their roster next month.

10 responses to “Report: Raiders will not consider Jalen Carter in draft

  2. Not to mention Las Vegas is about the worst city a guy like this could go to. Smart move.

  3. They also crossed Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anderson Jr off their list….. Like any of them are making it to 7…geez

  4. Yeah, the Raiders certainly don’t need another idiot who likes fast cars. And even if he doesn’t drive at all…who thinks that Carter won’t still find ways to get into trouble in Vegas?

  8. If he goes to the wrong team and that Raiders would have been the wrong team, that could be a disaster… But if he goes to the right team, like maybe the Steelers, he could wind up being the steal of the draft. I hope he goes to the right team, because you hate to see talent like this wasted.

  9. Jalen Carter in Vegas just seems like a set up for Henry Ruggs part 2.

  10. More teams should feel that way.
    Not just because of his driving exploits, but that he showed up for his pro day out of shape and quit early in the workout. That lack of work ethic and seriousness about your job is not something you should want to invest on with a high draft pick and a lot of money. It’s a much bigger red flag than a twenty-one year old who drives too fast.

