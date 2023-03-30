Robert Griffin III says he’s in talks to join the Josh Harris bid for the Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2023, 1:02 PM EDT
Quarterback Robert Griffin III has a complicated history with the Commanders, one that recently included Griffin pulling the plug on a deal to write a tell-all book about his experiences with the team.

Griffin said earlier this week on The Rich Eisen Show that Griffin is in talks to join one of the groups attempting to buy the team. Specifically, Griffin could be joining the Josh Harris group.

“I’m head over heels about that process,” Griffin told Eisen, via SI.com. “To be a player for that team, to not have my career to go the way that I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to, it would be a full circle type of moment to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve.”

Eleven years ago, the team traded up to No. 2 in the draft, selecting Griffin after the Colts picked quarterback Andrew Luck. Griffin took the league by storm, winning the offensive rookie of the year award in 2012. A torn ACL suffered in the postseason essentially derailed his career in D.C.

It’s unclear how being a partial owner of a team would impact Griffin’s role with ESPN, if the deal comes to fruition. At a minimum, it’s something that should be disclosed every time Griffin offers an opinion about any NFL team.

25 responses to “Robert Griffin III says he’s in talks to join the Josh Harris bid for the Commanders

  4. With what money?! Is he signing up to be the mascot? This goes hand-in-hand with the report that this bid isn’t “real.” As usual, RG3 is hyperbolizing and we the viewers are left to suffer through it

  6. this is laughable…he has made how much money in his career and he wants to pretend he is going to be an ‘owner’ ???

  7. I hope the ownership group isn’t bringing him in to be the “football guy”. Judging by his twitter feed, he doesn’t seem to know a whole lot about the league or sport in general.

  8. Anyone old enough to remember the old Eddie Murphy bit where he talks about Johnny Carson’s wife getting a part time job and chipping in a couple hundred bucks to the war chest? Pretty much the same thing here with rg3. And if thats the case put me down for 5g for a small ownership stake as well.

  9. Why would the league even consider this – the group doesn’t have the financial ability or liquidity to warrant serious consideration to purchase the Washington franchise. They submitted a “fully financed bid.” How will they have the cash flow to actually operate and eventually be able to build a new stadium or at least contribute a substantial amount like other owners have done? They will be asking for financing exemptions from the league in order to get their bid accepted and then they are going to ask the public to fund a stadium.

  11. Should the Great Gimmick own a piece of the team that will ensure I never give a rat’s cent to the team. His ownership participation means that hideous mug will be all over the place and likely on the sidelines. I would like to remind him that his record as a STARTER that finished games in Washington is 12-21. I’d hide if I were him.

  12. I guess the only reaction is to be surprised that he’s made that much money. Or is he being offered something like 00.001%.

  14. RG3’s career went down the toilet the moment he got hurt and was no longer a threat to run. I hope Lamar Jackson was paying attention, because that’s his future.

  15. His net worth is estimated to be $13.5 million.
    I don’t think the math works here Robert.

  16. It’s extremely difficult to figure out Pft brand bootlickers. They hate millionaires who have earned their fortune through their skill and the sweat of their brow. But they love billionaires who have had every advantage in the world and are most often bequeathed their generational fortunes. Curiouser and curiouser…

  17. And with that, Jeff Bezos bid just started looking better! 😀

    RG3 to Ron Rivera: “Coach, are you sure Sam Howell is ready to start? I could be ready in 2 weeks. And don’t feel any pressure just because I sign your paychecks.”

  18. Come on RG me does NOT have that kind of wealth. He can be a mascot for the team thats about it.

  19. Shanahan was right in not wanting to start you but you convinced Snyder to order him to play you no matter what.You convinced the doctors that you were all right and told Shanahan that in your last game where you got hurt and then blamed it on him when you got hurt. The trajectory of your career was your own fault. Your inability to read NFL defenses was your own fault. The current state of your irrelevance is your own fault.

  20. This has to be a joke right? Doug Williams must not be available. Art Monk, Joe Jacoby? Bob is a joke.

  21. No one cares about RG III’s 0.0000001% stake in the team. This is big boy billionaire money. No former player has anywhere near the wealth to have a legit stake in an NFL franchise.

  22. Hmm. I remember digging around on Josh Harris and his net worth the last time a team was for sale, and at the time he wasn’t worth anywhere near enough to be a majority NFL owner, despite all the stories that said he would throw $5 billion at a team like it was nothing. keep in mind his previous sports team investments were much lower – like $1 billion or less. Now all of a sudden he’s conveniently supposedly worth $7 billion, and he can pull off a “financed deal” for $6 billion. For some reason I always thought (and was reported here) NFL owners had to be much more liquid and come up with a bigger % for their bids to be approved. That’s why a lot of other guys were dismissed as possibilities, since they were mere $1 billionaires and putting together groups where any 1 owner was “only” worth a billion or 2 wouldn’t be approved.

  23. As far as what kind of money RG3 has, celebs do these minor stakes all the time. And it’s usually for low-7 figures or even less and some promotional appearances.

  24. He’s going to contribute just enough to get lifetime seats to the nosebleed section. He’s just hoping another one of the owners will invite him to the luxury suites.

