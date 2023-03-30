Steelers agree to terms with Breiden Fehoko

Getty Images

The Steelers have reached agreement with free agent defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, according to his agent, David Canter.

Fehoko, 26, spent his first three seasons with the Chargers.

He was on Los Angeles’ practice squad until the Chargers signed him to the active roster Nov. 9 after Austin Johnson‘s knee injury. Fehoko played nine games with three starts and totaled 23 tackles.

Fehoko saw action on a career-high 279 defensive snaps and 36 on special teams.

He has appeared 19 games with four starts and has 36 tackles.