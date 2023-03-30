What’s the end game for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? No one seems to know

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2023, 11:01 AM EDT
If, as it currently appears, no other team makes a play for quarterback Lamar Jackson, his only viable option in 2023 will be to play for the Ravens. But Jackson currently has no contract with the Ravens.

So, before he can play for the Ravens again, Jackson and the Ravens need to work out a contract — for one or more years before July 17, or for one year only after July 17.

Let’s consider the possible outcomes for the looming negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens.

First, Jackson and the Ravens could agree to a multi-year deal (or a one-year deal) before the July 17 deadline.

Second, Jackson and the Ravens could agree to a one-year contract after the July 17 deadline and before the opening of training camp.

Those are the easy ones. The simple ones. The clean ones. It gets a lot less easy and simple and clean if Jackson and the Ravens don’t work out a contract before camp opens.

The Ravens have extended the non-exclusive franchise tag to Jackson. If/when he accepts it, he gets $32.4 million for 2023. But why would he play for $32.4 million? That number grossly understates his value. And that’s where it becomes critical for the two sides to come up with an arrangement that would pay Jackson more than $32.4 million.

Jackson may want $45 million. That’s what the exclusive franchise tender would have been. He could, in theory, want more than that. After July 17, he can ask for whatever he wants on a one-year deal.

The Ravens could try to come up with a sweetener. One possibility would be to offer a significant per-game roster bonus, incentivizing him to play as many games as possible. At $1 million per game, for example, he’d make up to $49.4 million in 2023.

Whatever it is, they’d have to reach an agreement on a one-year deal. Given that Jackson and the Ravens have spent more than two years unable to reach an agreement on anything, why would anyone presume that a contract would emerge now?

Absent a deal he likes, Jackson could stay away from all of training camp and report just before the start of the regular season, while still earning the full $32.4 million under the franchise tag. He also could skip games, at a cost of $1.8 million per week, eventually showing up by Week 10 or simply not showing up at all.

Given the determination (some would say stubbornness) that Jackson has displayed when it comes to, for example, not hiring an agent, why would he report and play for less than whatever he decides he wants? It would be foolish, then, to ignore the possibility that he could sit out all of 2023.

What would happen next? The Ravens could tag him again in 2024. Because he would have had no earnings for 2023, he wouldn’t get a 20-percent bump over $32.4 million (or whatever his pay ultimately could be), but the base franchise tag at the position for next year.

Which currently is expected to be in the range of $35 million. Even though the market could be upwards of $55 million by 2024.

And then Jackson and the Ravens would do it all over again. Will another team pursue him after he sits out a full year? Will Jackson and the Ravens work out a multi-year deal? If not, will they negotiate a one-year contract?

At some point, one side or the other needs to blink in order to get a deal done. At some point, one side or the other needs to significantly change its position. At some point, Lamar Jackson may to choose between capitulating and not playing.

What if he won’t give in? What if he wants what he wants and he won’t accept a penny less? What if the inexplicable lack of suitors makes him less likely to accept his CBA-driven fate and more likely to say “f–k you, pay me“?

What if his request to be traded by the Ravens means he’ll never play for the Ravens again?

He’s determined. He’s stubborn. If he doesn’t change his thinking, and if the Ravens and/or the rest of the league don’t either, what happens?

Here’s what could happen. And we need to at least keep an eye on this possibility.

Lamar Jackson may never play in the NFL again.

It’s not as crazy as it sounds. It wouldn’t be a sudden and abrupt decision. A consciously and deliberate storming out. It would be the end result of a day-by-day process based on neither Jackson nor the Ravens ever giving in, and no other team ever making a serious run at acquiring his contractual rights.

If Lamar Jackson doesn’t play this year and if he doesn’t play next year, when does he play? When do the Ravens relinquish his rights? When does someone else trade for him? When does he accept the best offer that another team will make?

This isn’t a prediction or a report or anything other than a recognition that this is a very unique and unpredictable situation. Something has to give. Jackson won’t be under contract with anyone until it does.

His career won’t continue until he signs a contract that he’s willing to accept. For now, it can’t be ruled out that he’ll never receive an offer he won’t refuse.

  2. Past time to get rid of these franchise tags. Just makes a mess of things and restricts the players from making money. Their earning time is short and shouldn’t be impaired by some silly rule.

  3. “Lamar Jackson may never play in the NFL again.”

    That, I can agree on. While you should never sign a contract you don’t agree with or plan to honor, Lamar is his own worst enemy here.

  4. lamar is not worth 30 million a year.
    .
    his best years are already behind him.

  5. Colts are probably waiting to see how the draft unfolds and maybe make an offer after that, pushing out the draft picks they would have to give up to 2024 and 2025. Perhaps same with some other team as well.

  6. If/when he accepts it, he gets $32.4 million for 2023. But why would he play for $32.4 million? That number grossly understates his value.

    _____________

    Ah yes, why would anyone play football for only $32.4 million for one season.

    And I don’t know about “grossly” understating his value. That would have made him the 7th highest paid player in the NFL in 2022. Pretty sure there are 6 players that are worth more than Lamar.

    If you want to argue his value is greater than $32.4 million per year, fine, but “grossly” undervalued???

  7. Make him play for the $32M. If he doesn’t play tag him again with the same tag. If he doesn’t play again no one will touch him and he’d have to stay in Baltimore and hopefully they’ll finally designate him as what he is, a RB. For those that think he’s a QB (like Fields) answer one question honestly. Do you truly believe if you are down by 14 in the fourth that he can throw you back into it? Not a chance. Even their teams know this as they have the lowest pass percentage even when trailing. Lamar is paid for the play-offs yet he skips playing in them. When he does he just loses because his brand of football can’t win.

  8. If nothing else sign it and show up week 1. Ravens are dirt bags. Good luck getting another top 10 qb the way you treated Lamar.

  9. The chances that he never plays again are going up by the minute. For those who think it’s impossible for such a talent to be out of the game at such a young age, I got two words for you- Colin Kaepernick.

  10. Lamar will hold out. It doesn’t make sense to do that,.. but the manner in which he has been handling the situation,… I think that’s what he will do. HOLD OUT !

  11. Actually you are only worth, as far money goes, what someone is willing to pay you. Just because bob got 2$ doesn’t mean that you should get 2$. Lamar’s problem is he is the headache and he doesn’t even get that. Wow what a simple answer to say. I’m letting my agent figure this stuff out, right now I’m just getting ready to play in 2023 and be the best QB I can be. Lamar has done this to himself so let him figure it out.

  12. Where’s JIM Harbaugh when u need him

    “Who’s trading 2 first round picks and guaranteeing money to Lamar”

    Nobody!!!

  14. No team is going to “meet his value”. If he doesn’t move of his demands then his options are

    Play 1 year for 32.4 million(which isn’t as grossly low as you are pretending considering hi last 2 years)

    Or

    Sit out. I don’t think sitting out again will help him have a team “meet his value” but that’s for his team ,including Mom, to figure out.

  15. I find it funny that so many writers/commentators have put so much calculated thought into Jackson’s motivations and plans.
    Cause it sure looks like Lamar hasn’t had a clue as to the damage he’s been doing with his career/contract for the past few years…

  16. At this point who cares. Each day he continues on this route he’s severely hurting his career. If he wants to continue that way that’s on him. Not sure why this article is implying the ravens have to be hurting to get something done with him. Lamar is the only one who stands to lose big here. The ravens can find another QB who is a much more capable passer and much less of a headache.
    . It’s not a high bar.

  17. At this point, I see Jackson as nothing but a fool. He underestimated what it takes to negotiate and overestimated his value. And the more prime years of his career that go past the less chance he has to make generational money.

  18. Jackson had a much better offer and he turned it down. (Likely a better deal than anybody else will be offering him.) Bridges are burned and the Ravens have little incentive to give him anything more than the franchise tag stipulates. If he decides not to play then it’ll save the Ravens $32 million and be tens of millions more that Jackson will never get back. Jackson has totally backed himself into a corner.

  20. The “end game” is that Lamar finishes his “career” at McDonalds. Probably at a position that DOESN’T include him having to try to interact with customers!

  22. Poor Lamar… with all the terrible things going on in the world, the biggest problem, in his mind, is that the Ravens are ONLY willing to pay him more than 32 million for one year’s work. That’s rough… The greed is unreal with these athletes.

  24. “grossly undervalued”…..lmao….sure dont see anyone breaking their necks to sign him…this site kills me sometimes

  25. What’s the end game for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? No one seems to know

    And that’s the bitch of it!

  26. Lamar needs to ask himself a simple question……..could I make 32 mil this year doing anything but playing football for the ravens?
    If the answer is no, and it clearly is, then he should sign the tender, play his tail off, and see what he can stack on top of that 32 mil in the future.

  27. Jackson will play for $32+ million because that is the best offer he is going to get NOW. He isn’t worth what he thinks he is or his media and fan backers think he is.

    He is worth exactly what any team (and right now there is only ONE) thinks he is worth and not one cent more.

    If he sits out 2023 he will be worth even less because there is no market for him right now. So after a year where he sits and Huntley STILL gets the Ravens to the playoffs you think he’s going to be worth MORE?

    Yeah right.

    Now that he knows he isn’t worth what he thinks he is, now that he knows he isn’t getting what he wants, it is time for him to sit down with the Ravens and sign a 4 year deal which gets him, let’s say $100 mil in guarantees (makes the math easy, he’d probably get a lot more).

    Why? Because that’s significantly north of what he’s going to get by sitting out or being tagged twice. And if he’s tagged twice he’ll be too worn down and under-performing to get really good money after that.

  28. Seems very odd that the Browns were willing to sell the farm to get Watson, yet no teams perhaps just a QB away from a run at the title steer clear of L Jackson. Must be more to the story than is known out in the public.

  29. Lamar has let the MVP award go to his head. Sorry, Lamar. Sports writers choose the MVP. NFL owners & GMs sign the contracts and write the checks. Start listening to them, not the writers who love you because you give them amazing highlights to gush over, and drama galore to write about.

  30. First pride, then the crash – the bigger the ego, the harder the fall.

    Disappointing too, because as far as any of us bourgeoisie can tell, LJ is an eminently likeable sports star.

  31. “Lamar Jackson may never play in the NFL again.”

    I’m a Ravens fan and I’m OK with that. Actually thrilled!

  33. 45-50 million seems to be a lot to fork over for a running back.

    Zeke was only going to get 10 and he got cut.

  34. “ But why would he play for $32.4 million? That number grossly understates his value”

    ———-
    How do you figure that? It could grossly over estimate his value. Given his postseason history, the Ravens are basically paying Jackson to play and win around 10 games next season. Is he worth $3.2M per win?

  35. Last time I checked it’s always better to receive 60% ($32 Million) of “Something” versus 100% ($45 Million) of nothing.

    Lamar needs to play the “Kirk Cousins” game. Sign & Play on the Franchise Tag

  36. 32 million sounds about right to me. Just because certain teams broke the QB market doesn’t mean that everyone else needs to follow suit. The Ravens would rather let him walk than commit cap space in future years when they don’t feel confident he will be worth it.

  37. He probably will say “F me pay me” Jacksons situation should give pause to other prima donna football players. I know each situation is unique…but LJ & his mom could not have done a worse job… this has now turned into a charade. Karma can be a bitch. Looks like Action Jackson will find this out…probably later rather then sooner.

  38. The most likely option is he signs a contract and has an injury. Similar to last year, he can not play bacause he is less than 100%. No sense risking an injury in a contract year.

  39. I do understand both sides, players wanting guaranteed money, owners wanting to forgo the risk of boxing themselves in. Cousins took a 3 year guarantee and no one blinked because his skillset was a pocket passer, who never got hurt. Lamar is not a pocket passer and no one knows if he can do that. His amazing skill is running and passing probably in that order. Yes, he was an MVP that was years ago and the Ravens won championships with Flaco and Dilfer. Teams are now focused on building great rosters around QB’s on their first contract and that trend will probably continue unless you are a top 5. Lamar, needs to meet in the middle with like a 3 year guarantee, then he can have a third contract. Each day that goes by makes it tougher for him.

  40. If he were to “only” make $32.4 million a year for the next 5 years, he could not spend it in a normal lifetime. To say anyone is grossly underpaid at $32.4 million is showing how we have been accustomed to these inflated salaries.

  42. “Mr. Jackson, the XFL is calling on Line 1. Oh, and the USFL is calling on Line 2. The AAF is calling on Line 3…wait, that line got disconnected.”

  43. If Lamar Jackson never plays again, it’s his doing…………

    Lamar Jackson needs to accept what his market value is. The Ravens have afforded him that opportunity as opposed to locking him into the organization this year.

    He needs to come to terms that he will not get a fully guaranteed long term contract.

    I say bet on yourself like Cousins did with the Redskins at the time.

    Go year to year guaranteed if you have to.

  44. I disagree that $32.4M grossly understates his value. To the contrary, I think it’s about right.

  45. I almost always side with the players in contract negotiations but it seems like Jackson has unrealistic expectations, at least based on what has been reported. We have no idea what is going on behind in private. It feels a bit like Leveon Bell who I think misplayed his hand and didn’t benefit financially from sitting out a year.

  46. Cold but true. Excellent, even-handed, level headed report on the possibilities. Good article.

  47. The short game is either that Lamar caves and plays on the franchise tag and is probably a free agent next or he sits out and his decline is even more pronounced than it already is (unless he uses that year to learn how to pass the ball). Either way, in the long-term he will never sniff that guaranteed contract. If he sits out and the ravens let him become a free agent next year he will have even less leverage than he does now which is basically zero. The farther he gets from his 2019 MVP the more it will be seen as an anomaly since he cannot seem to win big games or even play well in them. My guess is that next year he will get whatever he can from a sorry Commanders team with a new owner who wants to make a splash and will drift into irrelevancy. In five years he will be the most exciting backup in the league.

  48. At the moment it looks like he‘s playing for the Ravens or no one else next year and it looks more likely he‘s not playing at all next year.
    It looks like he‘s Kaepernicked, but I can’t fault the owners letting him know that he‘s not doing business the way they are willing to go along with. The Ravens played this well: they let somebody else do the negotiating and they are willing to let him go. The other owners don’t want to risk signing him and let the Ravens match their offer or simply don’t believe in him that much that they would give two first rounders for him. The teams that would sign him don’t have the cap room (Rams, Dolphins,…).

  49. So let me get this situation straight. An injury prone player wants a team to give him a fully guaranteed contract, plus give up two first round picks to the Ravens for the ‘privilege’ of having him as their quarterback. Teams, who by the way just saw how well this same type of move worked out for the Browns, are certainly not willing to be part of the ‘Lamar fiasco’. The sports media, who are totally clueless about actual sports strategy, stupidly claims teams should be falling all over themselves to sign Jackson. I say that Baltimore should hold firm, and if anything, the lack of interest the rest of the NFL has in signing Jackson should make them think twice about giving him a long term deal.

  50. The fact that the Jets won’t even pretend that Jackson is an option to drive down the price for Rodgers is All the proof I find necessary for collusion. The Ravens actions have always seemed like they knew something nobody else did and it was they are going to send a message to the rest of the player about fully guaranteed contracts especially with so many QBs looking for contract extensions.

  53. What’s going to happen is he is going to play for 32 million. It’s as much money as he has made in his entire career to this point. No way he leaves it on the table. And it’s fair actually.

  54. Frankly it doesn’t seem like he wants to be there or maybe he just has his mind on his money and his money on his mind. Pretty sure he already turned down a contract that would set him and generations after him up for life. Sometimes you need to realize when enough is enough.

  55. Stubbornness.
    Ego.
    Spite.
    Feelings.
    Resentment.

    Professional athletes foster all of these traits to gain a psychological edge on the field. In the conference room, however, they are practically guaranteed to prevent a deal being signed.

    THAT is why players need agents. They need a third party on their side to honestly evaluate value and the market and to unemotionally negotiate.

    I’m sure LJ thinks he is right and believes he is justified in his position. I’ll be interested in hearing what he thinks in 2043 if he quits football because “no one respects my value”.

  56. Jackson will grudgingly accept the non-exclusive franchise tag of $32.4 million for 2023. As we have seen, this number does not grossly understate his value. He will play one year in Baltimore. In 2024, Baltimore will not franchise him a second time (too $$$) and he will become a FA getting the long term deal that he wants. This is the “Kirk Cousins” game as described above. Perfectly clear.

  57. “Grossly understates” is grossly incorrect. “Slightly understates” could be right. This is capitalism, services are worth people are willing to pay for them. And it’s very clear no one is willing to pay him more than $32 mil a year, not matter how much he or the media whines about it.

  58. Here’s what I know.

    The Ravens have offered Jackson $32 million for one year. If a person were to make $320K/yr, it would take that person 100 years to make what Jackson will make in one year.

    Does he have a brain cell working?

  60. Lame just finished writing “The Dummies Guide to Contract Negotiating”. He is now the documented dumbest dummy to ever write such a book and as such it should be viewed as a “how not to” guide. He has burned both ends of a bridge and left himself standing on the center piling without any hope but jumping. Great job, you big dummy!

  61. I don’t get all the negativity. Lamar knows he wants and so do the Ravens. There are a lot of unique situations surrounding this deal, but to call him an idiot is way off base, especially since the outcome of this has not been determined. He can push a button and he gets 42 mil a year just like that, but if he wants more or better terms, that’s on him. I’m a Ravens’ fan and I’m not overly concerned about it either way, but I am enjoying the show. I admire a man sticking to his principles. It’s his life, not yours.

  62. I have to laugh at the idiots who think Baltimore did Lame dirty. They tailored an entire offense around his ONLY skill – running. While they wasted millions on wide receivers paid to watch Lame run, he is ONLY able to run. He can’t read a defense and is slow to process what is on the field and doesn’t wait for passing routes to develop. He is a selfish player. The Baltimore team tolerated him and he is a dumber version of Kirk Cousins with the same number of playoff wins.

  63. Lamar Jackson clearly has no love for the game. You play Football because (A) You Love It (B) To win that Trophy. If you are only in it for the money you dont belong

  64. My prediction: He sits out. Ravens are not going to give him a massive guaranteed contract. No team, barring a retirement, is going to have the cap space to sign him. After the draft everyone is pretty locked in to their roster and cap. Next year we repeat the same thing. The only way he gets traded is before or during the draft.

  66. I saw somebody blame guys like Patrick Mahomes for not demanding a fully guaranteed contract. Patrick Mahomes loves the game. Patrick Mahomes clearly picked playing over money. Patrick Mahomes wants that trophy. Money can come in many other forms thats not a guaranteed contract. Patrick Mahomes & others understand this. Lamar Jackson does not

  69. The lack of an active market for Lamar Jackson, is not inexplicable at all. The only thing inexplicable is his decision making process. Until that changes, nothing is going to change.

  70. You are only worth what someone is willing to pay you.
    As of today he is “only” worth $32.4 million a year
    per the Ravens tag. He is undervalued based
    on PFT’s opinion and maybe some others. He
    obviously overstated his value.

  71. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    March 30, 2023 at 11:48 am
    The fact that the Jets won’t even pretend that Jackson is an option to drive down the price for Rodgers is All the proof I find necessary for collusion. The Ravens actions have always seemed like they knew something nobody else did and it was they are going to send a message to the rest of the player about fully guaranteed contracts especially with so many QBs looking for contract extensions.

    ————————

    Im pretty sure the Ravens knew anyone taking him owes them 2 first round picks. Pretty sure the Jets knew that too. Granted Green Bay’s price has stayed high too. What the Jets did was see who blinks, and also knowing the the draft pick compensation is not a negotiable iitem. Pretty sure every team knew that in fact.

  72. Passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns, etc. are statistics that cannot be argued. Being voted MVP is subjective and therefore meaningless.

  73. LJ would be a FOOL to sit out a year and not take the $32.4 million, but it would not surprise me at all if his “agent” talks him out of it.

  74. “But why would he play for $32.4 million? That number grossly understates his value.”

    The “grossly understates” aspect is somewhat debatable, but even if one accepts that $45-$50 million year is an accuracte assessment of his market value, does he really end up with more money in the bank if he foregoes $32.4 million and sits ala Le’Veon Bell? Right now, teams are not lining up to sign Jackson, so why would sitting out help his cause? Sign a one- year deal and show the critics that they are wrong.

  75. His value is not what HE thinks it is. It’s what the market will bear. If I was the Ravens and Lamar refuses to sign the one year tag contract, I would offer him a 4 year contract for an average of $29 million per year.

  76. As a Ravens fan, I know I can’t tolerate this drama for the rest of this year and all of next year. I’m sick of it already.

  77. Mahomes 2023: He’ll be paid about 40,000,000 (if I’m to believe what I found online)

    If Jackson were to play for 32.4 million, I’d say that’s about right – comparatively speaking.

  78. This is so sad it’s almost heartbreaking. This clown has messed this up so bad it’s pathetic. And he is not only hurting himself. I would hate to be him a decade or decades from now when his child or grandchild sits on his knee and says “thanks Dad, Thanks grandpop. You really screwed that up”

  79. “no one seems to know” certainly hasn’t stopped anybody from producing multiple articles per day on the back of some vague, cryptic tweets by a man child

  80. I feel bad for Ravens fans because Baltimore offered Lamar a more than generous guaranteed offer and he and/or his mother refused it. Now through not hiring an NFL recognized representative he’s backed himself into a corner with one way out – to sit out 2023. If I’m Harbaugh I say enough of this BS and start planning on my QB2 as my starter and turn the page on Lamar Jackson and his idiocy.

  81. TheRandomOne says:
    March 30, 2023 at 12:06 pm
    I saw somebody blame guys like Patrick Mahomes for not demanding a fully guaranteed contract. Patrick Mahomes loves the game. Patrick Mahomes clearly picked playing over money. Patrick Mahomes wants that trophy. Money can come in many other forms thats not a guaranteed contract. Patrick Mahomes & others understand this. Lamar Jackson does not

    —————————————–

    Amen to that

  83. That gym commercial, full of f-bombs and rude curses. Who is Lamar selling himself to? As a Ravens fan from Baltimore City, I guess i am not in the right demographic anymore.

  84. TheRandomOne says:
    March 30, 2023 at 12:06 pm
    I saw somebody blame guys like Patrick Mahomes for not demanding a fully guaranteed contract. Patrick Mahomes loves the game. Patrick Mahomes clearly picked playing over money. Patrick Mahomes wants that trophy. Money can come in many other forms thats not a guaranteed contract. Patrick Mahomes & others understand this. Lamar Jackson does not
    ___________________________________

    These two men do not have the same path. Mahomes comes from money, but still it’s a personal choice. Why not leave it up to them and not cast stones. Mahomes was hoodwinked in my estimation. The team still lost Tyreek Hill. These owners and GMs have you guys so fooled with all this salary cap and team friendly deal nonsense. They can move money around ten ways to Sunday and at the same time lining their pockets off of these players. How many of are going to take a pay cut, so the company you work for can be #1? Thought so.

  85. Lamar: It’s going to take at least $45M to fix this haircut.
    Ravens: Damn, did you cut your own hair too?

  86. There is also a scenario where Jackson signs his tender and suffers a series of minor injuries, muscular in nature so they don’t show up on medical imaging, that lead Jackson to not play because he isn’t “100% healthy”. That way, Jackson gets paid a lot of money and sticks it to the Ravens until they trade or cut him.

  87. TV contracts pay the bills, not season ticket holders.

    The latest broadcast contracts are worth over 100 BILLION bucks, but Lamar is greedy? No, he just knows his worth. He puts butts in seats and eyes on TV screens and should be rewarded accordingly.

  88. I think if they can’t work out a long term deal (which I don’t think they will), Baltimore should offer him a one year deal at the pro-rated value of their best offer to him. So if they offered $133 for 3 years, offer $44.3 million for one year.

  89. The only reason any of this is a possibility is because the guy would lose to a spoon in a butter cutting contest.

  90. Carolina could trade the first pick in the draft for an extra first rounder and some change then trade for Lamar 🤷‍♂️

