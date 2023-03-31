Former Packers fullback John Brockington dies at 74

John Brockington, running back for the Green Bay Packers
Former Packers fullback John Brockington died Friday in San Diego, the team announced. He was 74.

The Packers drafted Brockington with the ninth overall choice in 1971, and he rushed for 1,105 yards in earning offensive rookie of the year honors his first season. It was the only season of his seven that he was named All-Pro and the first of three consecutive Pro Bowls as he opened his career with back-to-back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

He played every game his first six seasons.

Brockington finished his career with the Chiefs in 1977 after the Packers waived him after one game that season.

He earned induction into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1984, and his 5,024 rushing yards still rank fourth all-time in the team’s record book.

7 responses to “Former Packers fullback John Brockington dies at 74

  3. I always loved his high-stepping running. A real tough guy to bring down and a bright spot for the Packers during the dark years. Won the division in 1972. RIP, and thank you, Brock!

  6. Fun fact, he was the first running back in the NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in his first three seasons.

    Also, an incredibly hard runner who ran over a Houston Oiler player that unfortunately left the guy paralyzed.

  7. He was a powerhouse his first few years. Then he burned out for some reason. He was known for never stopping his feet from moving and punishing the people who tried to tackle him. Also – those 1,000 yard seasons were when the season was only 14 games. It was a bigger accomplishment.

    In 1972, Brockington was the only offense the Packers had. In the playoffs Washington stacked the defensive line with 5 guys. They dared the Packers to run the ball. That totally shut down Brockington and therefore shutdown the Packers offense.

    Digressing – that was when NFL Films had a Sunday morning show, the NFL Game of the Week. It recapped the best game of the previous week. The Packers/Vikings game in Minnesota, in December, was one of them. That show showcased many of the games of the Dolphins perfect season. Later on it made Franco Harris and the Pittsburg Steelers America’s team.

