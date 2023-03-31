James Cook switches to his brother Dalvin’s number, 4

Getty Images

Bills running back James Cook spent his rookie year wearing No. 28. For his second season, he’ll be wearing a different number.

Via CBSSports.com, the Bills announced on Friday that James Cook will wear No. 4.

That’s the same number his older brother, Dalvin, currently wears in Minnesota.

Dalvin wore No. 33 for the Vikings from 2017 through 2021. When the NFL changed the rules to expand the availability of single-digit numbers two years ago, players like Cook could change numbers immediately only if they bought out the existing inventory of jerseys bearing their current numbers.

It would have cost $1.5 million. So Dalvin Cook waited until 2022.

With Devin Singletary leaving in free agency, James Cook has a chance to compete for the starting job in Buffalo. The Bills added former Patriots running back Damien Harris in free agency. Nyheim Hines and Duke Johnson also are on the roster.

James Cook had 507 rushing yards in 16 games as a rookie. He averaged an eye-opening 5.7 yards per attempt.