Joey Porter Jr. visits the Steelers

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 31, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whose father spent eight years playing for the Steelers and five years on the Steelers’ coaching staff, is now on the Steelers’ radar in the NFL draft.

Porter Jr. visited the Steelers’ facility, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. The visit does not count toward the Steelers’ 30 visits with college players because Porter is considered a local prospect.

Smaller but faster than his linebacker father, Porter Jr. is considered one of the best cornerback prospects in this year’s draft. He might be off the board before the Steelers’ first-round pick, No. 17 overall.

Porter Jr. said at the Combine that he’d love to be a Steeler.

“I think it would probably mean a lot for me and my family, being in the Pittsburgh area for a little bit now,” Porter said. “Staying at home would mean a lot.”

