John Mara cautions Brian Daboll not to go from “Bono” to “Bozo”

Getty Images

It’s been a good week for Giants co-owner John Mara. He stood up to the Commissioner on the issue of Thursday night flexible schedule. Mara also made a joke.

Yes, it may have been planned. It may have been workshopped. It may be something he has said more than once. But it was still funny.

Speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio (via ESPN.com) regarding the performance of coach Brian Daboll, Mara said this: “We kid him. I mean, right now he’s Bono walking around New York City. But I’ve told him, I’ve said, ‘In this business, it doesn’t take long to go from Bono to Bozo. So don’t get your head too big right now.'”

Bozo, if you didn’t know, is a clown. Bono, if you didn’t know, is the lead singer of U2.

There’s no reason to think Daboll will be wearing a red nose any time soon. He turned a subpar roster into a contender in 2022, and the Giants could be even better in 2023. Along the way, he delivered New York’s first postseason win since Super Bowl XLVI, when the Giants beat the Patriots.

So, yeah, Daboll is and will be more rock star than clown. If there’s any makeup to be applied, it’ll be in the design not of Bozo or Eric but of Gene Simmons or Paul Stanley.