John Schneider: Anthony Richardson has a ton of talent

The Seahawks own the fifth and 20th picks in the draft and let Geno Smith and Drew Lock know they might use one on a quarterback.

The team’s decision-makers have made the rounds, traveling to see the top-four quarterbacks throw.

The Seahawks sent seven people to Anthony Richardson’s Pro Day at the University of Florida on Thursday, and he is far more likely still to be on the board at No. 5 than Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young. Kentucky’s Will Levis also still could be available.

“He was really impressive,” Schneider said Thursday on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710, via Corbin Smith of SI.com. “Great athlete, great young man. He has a ton of physical talent, no question about it. . . . He did a great job. He had fun. He was loose, and he had a good time with his teammates.”

The Seahawks spent extensive time with Richardson’s agent, via Smith, while coach Pete Carroll met with Florida coach Billy Napier.

“[Carroll] had this big smile on his face,” Richardson said. “We shook hands, and something about it was just different. You only see these guys on TV. And now I’m in their presence, and they’re right there talking to me. And they’re interested in me. That makes you feel good.”

3 responses to “John Schneider: Anthony Richardson has a ton of talent

  1. AR is one of those players that all the fans that watched him this season know is gonna be a terrible nfl qb yet some nfl coach thinks he can turn into something great and will lose their job bc of that.

  3. Anthony Richardson could be the #1 pick. Akili Smith went #3. Anything is possible. The worst teams pick first. They’re usually the worst teams because of their inability to evaluate players. Pro sports are a unique business. Often, the guys running the team don’t have a clue, and the owners have even less of a clue. Usually if you own a company, you know a little bit about the product. Not in pro sports.

