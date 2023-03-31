Laquon Treadwell worked out with Cowboys

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 31, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Free-agent receiver Laquon Treadwell may be closer to finding a new team.

Treadwell has worked out for the Cowboys, per Field Yates of ESPN.

A Vikings first-round pick back in 2016, Treadwell was most recently with the Seahawks in 2022. He caught six passes for 42 yards for the club, playing 138 offensive snaps and 41 special teams snaps.

Treadwell’s most productive NFL season was in 2021 when he appeared in 12 games with seven starts for the Jaguars. He caught 33 passes for 434 yards with one TD.

Treadwell spent the 2020 season with Atlanta after completing his rookie deal with Minnesota.

In 76 games with 23 starts, Treadwell has caught 110 passes for 1,226 yards with five touchdowns.

8 responses to “Laquon Treadwell worked out with Cowboys

  3. I am somewhat of a (not really that great, shocker) draft nerd and Treadwell’s lack of production is still such a headscratcher to me. He seemed like he had Dez Bryant’s frame but way less volatility and personal problems. Shrug. Cool he’s still out there grinding and trying to get it, though!

  4. Agree with him looking a lot like Dez, and also lacking any kind of tenacity for a guy that strong-appearing. Definitely a disappointment.

    He doesn’t get any separation from DBs at the NFL level, and his hands were not nearly as good as advertised.

