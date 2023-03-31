Laquon Treadwell worked out with Cowboys

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Laquon Treadwell may be closer to finding a new team.

Treadwell has worked out for the Cowboys, per Field Yates of ESPN.

A Vikings first-round pick back in 2016, Treadwell was most recently with the Seahawks in 2022. He caught six passes for 42 yards for the club, playing 138 offensive snaps and 41 special teams snaps.

Treadwell’s most productive NFL season was in 2021 when he appeared in 12 games with seven starts for the Jaguars. He caught 33 passes for 434 yards with one TD.

Treadwell spent the 2020 season with Atlanta after completing his rookie deal with Minnesota.

In 76 games with 23 starts, Treadwell has caught 110 passes for 1,226 yards with five touchdowns.