Mike Gesicki excited to finally play for Bill O’Brien

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2023, 12:36 PM EDT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Mike Gesicki‘s agreement on a contract with the Patriots gave New England another tight end to mix into their offense this year and it gave Gesicki a chance to do something he planned to do a long time ago.

When Gesicki signed to play for Penn State coming out of high school, Bill O’Brien was the team’s head coach. O’Brien left to take the same job with the Texans before Gesicki started school in 2014, however, and Gesicki’s plans to play for him were put on ice for a decade.

They’re set to come to fruition now. O’Brien returned to his post as the Patriots offensive coordinator earlier this year and Gesicki is looking forward to finally getting his chance to be part of the coach’s offense.

“So I knew OB going all the way back to my high school days. So it was funny after we agreed on everything and he called me ten years later now,” Gesicki said, via the team’s website. “But it’s exciting to finally be able to play for him and already having those relationships formed, so I’m excited.”

O’Brien had a lot of success with tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez during his first stint running the offense in New England. There will be plenty of excitement around the team if he can put together something similar with Gesicki and Hunter Henry in his return to the fold.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Mike Gesicki excited to finally play for Bill O’Brien

  1. Fans of Belichick the garbage are offended.

    He should say that he finally plays for Belichick.

  3. The knock on Mike Gesicki is he’s a lousy below average in-line blocker. It’s an odd signing because Bill Belichick TEs are usually elite blockers at the line of scrimmage. When the defense sees Gesicki on the field it’s almost a sure pass play.

  5. sharpdressedfan17 says:
    March 31, 2023 at 1:15 pm
    The knock on Mike Gesicki is he’s a lousy below average in-line blocker. It’s an odd signing because Bill Belichick TEs are usually elite blockers at the line of scrimmage. When the defense sees Gesicki on the field it’s almost a sure pass play.

    11Rate

    ————-

    It’s not unusual at all in an O’Brien offense at all. He uses TEs as WRs.

    They’ll likely carry 3 TEs and they can draft a blocking TE.

  6. Gesicki has burned Buffalo quite a bit – he’s a good pick up.

    But I’m a bit surprised by how quiet this FA period has been for NE. I guess they determined that it’s just not a great FA market. All they’ve really done is upgrade at TE, and basically make a lateral move at WR.

    It’s not over, but it’s hard to see how they’re going to make a dramatic improvement. O’Brien will help, but not that much.

  7. billsrthefuture says:
    March 31, 2023 at 1:22 pm
    Gesicki has burned Buffalo quite a bit – he’s a good pick up.

    But I’m a bit surprised by how quiet this FA period has been for NE. I guess they determined that it’s just not a great FA market. All they’ve really done is upgrade at TE, and basically make a lateral move at WR.

    It’s not over, but it’s hard to see how they’re going to make a dramatic improvement. O’Brien will help, but not that much.
    —–
    I think you’re understating just how discombobulated the Pats were on offense last year. Merely having a competent play caller and reasonably bright offensive mind at the helm (BOB’s schemes were never the problem though he was a terrible GM and a toxic boss) to pair with that D and Judge back where he belongs on special teams keeps them in contention this year.

  8. O’Brien will help, but not that much? Over Patricia? And Judge as a QB coach? I assume that’s a joke.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.