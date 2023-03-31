Report: Calais Campbell to earn $7 million guaranteed in 2023, can escalate to $9 million

Getty Images

We’ve known for much of the week that veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell was set to join the Falcons on a one-year deal.

Now a few more details have emerged about his contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Campbell is set to earn $7 million guaranteed in 2023, which can escalate up to $9 million with incentives.

Campbell’s deal became official on Friday, with Atlanta announcing that he’d signed with the club.

A second-round pick in the 2008 draft, Campbell spent the first nine years of his career with Arizona before playing three years with Jacksonville and three years with Baltimore. He recorded 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits in 14 games with the Ravens in 2022.

Campbell has 99.0 career sacks, which ranks No. 8 on the active list now that J.J. Watt has retired.