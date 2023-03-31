Seahawks withdraw Ryan Neal’s RFA tender

Getty Images

Safety Ryan Neal will be making a belated entry to unrestricted free agency.

The Seahawks tendered Neal as a restricted free agent earlier this month, but they’ve reversed course. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has withdrawn the tender, which will free Neal to sign with any team.

Neal had been tendered at the lowest level, which would have set him up to make $2.627 million if he’d signed the tender before it was revoked. The Seahawks would have had the right to match any outside offer for his services, but would not have received any draft pick compensation if they passed on that opportunity.

The Seahawks signed Julian Love to go with Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams at safety earlier this month and that move likely contributed to the decision to cut ties to Neal.

Neal had 66 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble last season.