Shad Khan: The vibe I get is that we’ve cracked the code

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 31, 2023, 11:18 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

After winning the AFC South in 2022, the Jaguars appear poised for some sustained success.

They have a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson. They have a General Manager in Trent Baalke who has put together what appears to be a roster budding with talent. And they have a solid young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who showed significant improvement in his second season.

With all three in tow, team owner Shad Khan said in an interview with the team’s website that he’s encouraged about the future of his franchise.

“Well, the vibe I get is that, you know, I think we’ve cracked the code,” Khan said via John Shipley of SI.com. “We’ve got a great head coach, we got a great General Manager, and we have a great quarterback. And that’s the trifecta for success in the NFL”

It seems simple, but the Jaguars have been to the postseason just twice since Khan bought the team in 2012. And after the team reached the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 season, Jacksonville finished last in the AFC South for four consecutive years.

But Khan doesn’t see that happening this time around.

“Again, I think what gives me the confidence of sustainability is, you know, head coach, General Manager, and the quarterback,” Khan said. “I think, you know, they’re here for the long haul.

“We’ve lost a couple of players this year, salary cap, hated to see them leave, but that’s really a measure of success that you can’t hang on to all your players, you know? And so then obviously, the skill, the trick is to replace them, hopefully, with better players. So, we’ve got the draft, primarily to develop players for the future and a system that is sustainable.”

The Jaguars finished 9-8 last season, but winning six of their last seven regular-season games before completing a stunning playoff comeback against the Chargers has raised the bar for 2023.

“I think it’s taken a while but I’m glad it’s happening,” Khan said. “I’m glad for me. I’m glad for all the fans.”

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Shad Khan: The vibe I get is that we’ve cracked the code

  1. The “code” is named Trevor Lawrence. In New England for many years the “culture” was named Tom Brady. It’s a QB league. When you have the number one pick when a guy like Manning, Elway, or Lawrence is coming out, you’ve cracked the code.

  2. He thinks they cracked the code with a great head coach, a great QB, and a great GM. He forgot to mention the AFC south sucked. They were 9-8 in a division that was 23-43 -1.

  3. Win now while Lawrence is on a rookie contract. Once you have to pay him, you won’t be able to freely sign a bunch of free agents as you did this past year. Instead, you’ll lose even more players to free agency. So, strike now.

  4. Khan is wrong, they don’t have all 3. Baalke is not a good GM. Wait and see, he and his roster building will be the undoing of the Jags future. I guarantee it.

  5. team is very young and will be bringing back all the offense stars plus Ridley who I feel like a lot of people forgot they aquired. That is going to be a very dynamic team and at the very least, fun to watch.

  6. One game in London every year and wanting two is not being “…glad for all the fans”.

  7. The worst case scenario is Trevor lawrence is slightly above average.
    Once he’s off his rookie deal, if you pay a slightly above avg QB 50 million, you have no chance

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.