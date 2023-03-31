Tarell Basham agrees to sign with Bengals

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 31, 2023, 2:27 PM EDT
The Bengals are adding a linebacker.

Tarrell Basham has agreed to terms to join Cincinnati, according to agent Kenny Zuckerman.

Basham spent the 2022 season with the Cowboys and Titans. He was waived by Dallas in late November after appearing in a pair of games for the club. He then signed with Tennessee and appeared in five games, five tackles with one for loss and a QB hit.

A third-round pick in 2017, Basham previously spent time with the Colts and Jets. He’s recorded 11.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 35 QB hits, and an interception in 82 games with 18 starts.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Basham, who played his college ball at Ohio University.

