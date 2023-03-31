Taylor Rapp calls Bills the “right situation and the right opportunity”

Posted by Charean Williams on March 31, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT
Taylor Rapp signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Friday, 18 days after the legal tampering period began. Fifteen safeties changed teams in free agency before Rapp agreed to terms Monday.

“Definitely a lot of patience required throughout the whole process,” Rapp said during a news conference Friday, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News. “Everyone’s free-agent process is a little different and unique. But, ultimately, I ended up in the right situation and the right opportunity and best fit for myself, my family and my future.”

He leaves the Rams after four seasons to join a talented Bills’ safeties room that includes Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Both Hyde and Poyer will be 32 next season, though, and a neck injury limited Hyde to two games last season and Hoyer missed four games to injury.

“Obviously, this is a very special team, a very special defense and a very special back seven, especially the guys I’ll be joining in the room with Micah and Jordan – two great players,” Rapp said. “Just a great opportunity to come in here and contribute any way I can and just pick their brains and learn and soak up as much about the game as I can.”

Rapp has played 57 games with 48 starts in his career, totaling 216 tackles, nine interceptions, 23 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

2 responses to “Taylor Rapp calls Bills the “right situation and the right opportunity”

  1. This was the one signing that suprised me, since Poyer is coming back. But it could be a really good one – both Hyde & Poyer are getting older. They need to start looking at the future.

    It’s a 1-year, but if he works out, they’ll likely keep him on. He’s a talented player.

  2. Good pickup by Beanne. 25 years old with starting experience. I like his more physical style of play. His father is Canadian and he remembers coming to Bills games as a kid.

