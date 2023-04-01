Brock Purdy: Elbow rehab going as planned, protocol is to start throwing at three months

Getty Images

Three weeks after elbow surgery, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy says rehab is going well.

Purdy said on Fox Sports 910-AM in Phoenix that his recovery is “going as planned” following his March 10 surgery.

“The protocol is you start throwing at three months, but it all depends on how your therapy and your range of motion and everything goes up until that point,” Purdy said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “There are definitely some boxes I have to check off first before I get to that point, but that’s the plan as of now.”

Purdy, whose injury has been compared to a common elbow injury for baseball pitchers, is rehabbing in Phoenix where many pitchers have successfully recovered.

“I’m with a specialist out here who’s done this rehab on the elbow hundreds of thousands of times,” Purdy said. “He’s a baseball guy and they trust in him and everything is going as planned.”

Purdy is the favorite to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season, if he is fully healthy. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will both compete for the job as well.