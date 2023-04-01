How the Deshaun Watson contract derailed Lamar Jackson’s situation

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2023, 11:26 AM EDT
NFL: NOV 17 Texans at Ravens
Getty Images

When the Browns gave a five-year, $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract to quarterback Deshaun Watson, they surely didn’t intend to throw a wrench in the relationship between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But they did. (Browns fans regard that as a collateral benefit.)

In hindsight, why wouldn’t Watson’s deal create an issue between the Ravens and Jackson? He’s a former MVP who has accomplished far more than Watson ever has. And Jackson hasn’t been sued once for alleged sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Watson was sued more than 20 times — and most of those cases were pending when the Browns paid and traded for him.

Along the way, Watson made $10 million to not play in 2021. Then, after missing a full season, Watson got $46 million per year on a five-year deal with every dollar guaranteed at signing.

Jackson has every right to look at Watson’s contract and say, “If that’s what he’s worth, I’m worth at least that much if not more.”

Adding to the argument is the fact that the Browns also gave up three first-round picks and more in order to secure the ability to pay Jackson. The Ravens can make the financial commitment without squandering so many key draft picks. Basically, the total investment made by the Browns far exceeds the $230 million in full guarantees at signing.

Still, despite the obvious apples-to-apples comparisons between Jackson and Watson, key differences exist. Watson, after the 2020 season, made it clear that he was done with the Texans. The Texans agreed to trade him; they could have refused. Then, once the potential for a criminal prosecution went away, the Texans and Watson’s agents set up a four-team scramble (Browns, Panthers, Falcons, Saints) for Deshaun.

Whether intended or not, Watson’s agents worked the situation to perfection, eliminating the Browns after they had alienated Baker Mayfield and forcing them to do something desperate and impulsive. Watson, put simply, was in the best possible place at the best possible time.

It could have been Lamar, frankly. After a year of failed negotiations with the Ravens, he could have said, “I want out.” If the Ravens (like the Texans) had relented and made him available, the Browns or the Falcons or the Panthers or the Falcons (or maybe even the Dolphins, who wanted Tom Brady last year) would have been all over Lamar.

Whether before Watson received good news from a grand jury or right after he was traded, the time for Jackson to ask for a trade was a year ago, not now.

It all comes back to Lamar not having someone who is skilled not just at securing a contract but also at coming up with an effective strategy and implementing it. Lamar’s camp has been unable to develop a strategy. It has been unable to negotiate a deal. It has been unable to close a deal that was on the table and, in hindsight, he perhaps should have been taken.

On one hand, it’s unfortunate for Lamar. Millions of dollars he could have earned over the last two seasons are gone, and they are never coming back. On the other hand, we all have an inalienable right to screw up our own business interests. Whether he meant to or not, that’s exactly what Lamar and those advising him have done.

The sooner he understands the differences between Deshaun’s situation and his, the sooner Lamar will turn things around and get what he deserves, even if a big part of what he deserves is gone for good.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “How the Deshaun Watson contract derailed Lamar Jackson’s situation

  2. I agree with this article, but I also think some serious collusion is going on. Bisciotti’s and the nfl’s response to the Watson contract was very telling. As proof, for those who know what I am talking about, the ELEVEN game suspension was very telling.

    Lamar needs an agent certainly, but this time the NFLPA has to follow up with a law suit.

  3. What exactly has Lamar accomplished that Watson hasn’t? Neither has had success in the playoffs. If all you point to is Lamar’s MVP then you need to dig a little deeper. Watson is the type of QB that you covet. Personal issues aside these guys are paid to play football and Watson is much better passing the football than Lamar is. Watson 3 years a a starter for Houston threw for over 4K yds twice and over 3800 the other. Lamar threw for 3100 once and that was by far his best year on a stacked roster. Lamar is the better person but he is NOT the better football player and what Watson got should have nothing to do with what Lamar gets. Lamar can’t do what Watson does.

  6. Missing one major reason though, Watson is a quarterback who can throw the ball, not a runner!

  7. I agree that Lamar should have an agent. Unfortunately most agents are lawyers. And that means most agents are disgusting human beings

  8. And that’s why management should’ve gotten ahead of it and pay him early. Just like Josh Allen got paid and Kyler Murray got paid early. Rhis is on the Ravens.

  9. If the Browns are responsible for the Ravens getting another QB then the new Ravens QB will probably be a HOFer.

  10. NFL owners are colluding against Lamar….it’s beyond obvious….now magically no one wants an mvp award winning franchise qb!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.