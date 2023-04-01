NBA ditches marijuana testing under new CBA; when will NFL follow suit?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2023, 10:41 AM EDT
Economy And Business In Poland
Getty Images

Three years ago, the NFL dramatically reduced the potential penalties for marijuana use — but the league didn’t wipe out marijuana testing entirely.

Maybe that day is coming.

Via Shams Charania of TheAthletic.com, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement finalized Friday between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association ditched marijuana from the drug-testing program, entirely.

The NFL has held firm on its no-weed mandate for one specific reason. The NFL regards the marijuana ban as part of collective bargaining. Which means that, before they do the right thing and get rid of it, they want something in return from the NFL Players Association.

When states in which the NFL does business started to legalize marijuana for recreational use, the league hid behind the fact that it remains a controlled substance under federal law. As more and more states legalize marijuana, that’s becoming a more difficult hook on which to hang the league’s hat that it got with a free bowl of soup.

The medicinal value is undisputed. Many believe it’s safer than the powerful narcotics teams give players for pain. And as to any concern that players will be continuously baked when awake, the NFL is enough of a meritocracy to ensure that those who hope to remain on the field won’t be stumbling around the practice food giggling or chomping so loudly on Doritos during team meetings that they can’t hear what’s being said.

And to those who believe the NFL has already abandoned marijuana testing, that’s just not true. Players are still subject to fines. And if they end up in the treatment program, they can be suspended for certain forms of failure to comply.

The better move would be to just dump the prohibition entirely.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “NBA ditches marijuana testing under new CBA; when will NFL follow suit?

  3. Why does the league need something in return? Why can’t they just end the testing because it’s the right thing to do?

  6. The same guy who championed forcing experimental gene therapy that was never tested for efficacy because he was afraid for the health of so many others at stadiums across America wants the NFL to drop recreational drug testing. Bwhahahaha.

  8. Upcoming CBA negotiations:

    NFLPA:

    – Stop testing for marijuana

    NFL:

    – 18 week season

    – Flex any game at any time

    – Games can be played on any day of the week

    – Games can be played in any country

    – No fully guaranteed contracts

    NFLPA:

    DEAL!!!

  9. More druggies, just what we need as role models to our youth.

    Well done country of shame.

  10. Sure, why not?? Might be fun watching a bunch of stoned athletes playing football.

  11. “League won’t ban after-the-whistle hits because it needs something in return” That’s how silly the league is being

  12. This is a typical American issue more than it is an NFL issue. A lot of us crave big government control over our bodies and our neighbor’s bodies, even though we say we don’t. We want the government coming into our homes, our schools, and our churches, but at the same time, we’re saying the opposite. Don’t blame the NFL. We’re the consumers, and we’re sending them mixed signals. Maybe the typical NBA fan is less of a champion of big government control.

  13. You people don’t get it.

    Until it’s legal in ALL states that NFL plays in, it’s an UNFAIR advantage to some teams’ players. The CBA just levels the field for everyone.

  15. Players should be able to buy it at the concessions when they are placing their bets .

  16. Why would the NFL follow the lead of the NBA for ANYTHING…. that league is garbage and the NFL is trending that way as is

  18. Yep, just professional athletes smoke as much weed as they want LoL great idea. For anyone who has never been high before trust me you are just as messed up as you are on alcohol. Complete loss of time, judgement etc.

  19. If a player is playing with an altered consciousness, he is at increased risk of injury.

  20. upnorthvikesfan says:
    April 1, 2023 at 10:57 am
    Sure, why not?? Might be fun watching a bunch of stoned athletes playing football.

    ——————————

    Is everyone playing drunk now?

  21. Will stadiums be allowed to sell marijuana gummies along with beer and hot dogs? Will box seat holders be able to enjoy a joint along with canapes? Will lockerooms look like something out of a Cheech and Chong movie?

  22. NFL legalizing weed will NOT happen. Why? Simple. Legal liability and greed of lawyers. If the NFL allowed weed, players smoked all the weed they wanted to, then when players started suffering breathing issues, addiction, other negative affects (during or after their career) as a result, the NFLPA, players, and lawyers would file a class action lawsuit against the NFL. They would claim that the NFL allowing weed is a direct cause of any maladies that players are suffering from. Everyone KNOWS this will happen because….lawyers. Plus it’s a slippery slope, if the NFL allows weed, then what’s next? Crack, meth, coke, heroin, bath salts, fentanyl, etc? Perhaps crimes that are related to weed would be the next campaign to be allowed, such as DUI, DWI, etc. Since players have a union, they can (and do) get away with anything and everything and the media blames the NFL for not doing ‘something’ to prevent the players from being idiots.

  23. I don’t care about weed but I’ve always found it interesting at the number of millionaires that can’t seem to control themselves with it when their livelihood depends on it. I mean the average player is in the league, like what, 4-5 years? I like the test being around as a simple character test at this point.

  24. oscarxray says:
    April 1, 2023 at 11:22 am
    Role models, gateway drug, driving impaired….what’s there not to like?

    ===========================

    You mean just like alcohol, which the league has been in bed with for generations?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.