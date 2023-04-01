XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks announce move to L.A. for April Fool’s gag

Getty Images

Some NFL-related April Fool’s Day jokes aren’t funny. Some are.

Our goal here is to shine a light on those that we find amusing, acknowledging of course that comedy is: (1) subjective; and (2) hard.

The XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks posted an announcement today that they are moving to Los Angeles. Now that, in my own personal view, is funny.

“Following a vote from XFL owners,” the statement explains, “the Battlehawks have been officially approved to relocate to the greater Los Angeles area and will do so for the 2024 season.

“St. Louis is a city known for its incredibly hard-working, passionate and proud people. Bringing the XFL back to St. Louis in 2023 will go down as one of the proudest moments in our league’s history. This move isn’t about whether we love St. Louis or its fans, but rather about what is in the best interest of the Battlehawks organization.

“We would like to thank the XFL, its owners, and all of Battlehawk Nation for their diligence and dedication, and we look forward to building a world-class franchise in Inglewood.”

The first line of the announcement tracks the statement issued by the Rams upon their return to L.A. for the 2016 season and beyond. The last line does, too.

While the feelings may still be a little raw for some in St. Louis, it’s a slap at the Rams, not the locals. And it’s funny and creative and relevant.

The Battlehawks have been wildly successful as the first professional football team in St. Louis since the Rams left. It should make St. Louis a candidate for another team, if the NFL can ever get over the fact that it had to pay nearly $800 million for the lies told in connection with the Rams leaving.