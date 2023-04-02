Chargers have no timeline for J.C. Jackson’s return

Getty Images

Cornerback J.C. Jackson‘s first season with the Chargers came to an early end when he tore the patellar tendon in his knee in Week Seven of the 2022 season.

It’s not clear when Jackson will be able to get back on the field at this point. Head coach Brandon Staley said this week that there’s “no timetable” for Jackson’s return from the injury. Jackson had not played up to expectations before the injury and got benched the week before his injury, but Staley said that neither the injury nor the rocky start to the year have lessened their faith in him heading into this season.

“What we’ve tried to do is look at training camp, that’s when our purest evaluation of J.C. Jackson occurred,” Staley said, via John Dillon of USAToday.com. “And we love J.C. Jackson. We have a lot of belief in this guy as a player. He showed us exactly why we went out and signed him.”

Asante Samuel and Michael Davis played the most snaps among the team’s returning cornerbacks, but Bryce Callahan is a free agent and there’s limited experience behind them as a result. Jackson would be a plus on that front, but it looks like it will be some time before the Chargers know if he can provide it.