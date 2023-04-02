In a year, lawyer Joe Tacopina goes from representing Daniel Snyder to Donald Trump

Getty Images

As the United States legal system embarks on an unprecedented week, lawyer Joe Tacopina finds himself in the middle of history, as counsel for former president Donald Trump.

Tacopina’s name should ring a bell or two for those who frequent this destination. He previously represented Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

Most recently, Tacopina’s name appeared on a statement issued last April, basically inviting former Commanders employee Jason Friedman to file a defamation lawsuit against the team. Tacopina was first mentioned here in connection with Snyder in August 2020.

The stakes are much higher for his client this time around, given the existence of criminal charges in New York City — and given the possibility that other jurisdictions will be following suit. It remains to be seen whether Tacopina will be handling only the New York case, or whether he’ll be representing Trump if/when other pending investigations result in indictments.

Tacopina also has represented Meek Mill, Alex Rodriguez, and former Jets linebacker Bryan Thomas. Beyond the legal profession, Tacopina has held executive positions with four different Italian soccer clubs.