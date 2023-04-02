Long-time Vikings scout Frank Gilliam dies at 89

Getty Images

Frank Gilliam, a scout with the Vikings from 1970 through 2007, has died. He was 89.

The Steubenville, Ohio native became one of the first Black scouts in NFL history, per Vikings.com. He arrived when Jim Finks was the team’s General Manager and former Iowa teammate Jerry Reichow was the director of player personnel.

Gilliam played for future Vikings coach Bud Grant, who died last month at 95, with Winnipeg of the CFL from 1957 through 1959. Gilliam then became an assistant coach under future Vikings coach Jerry Burns at Iowa.

“Not only was he a great leader with unmatched skills and a keen eye for what it takes to play and be successful in the NFL, he was also a great mentor and friend,” former Vikings linebacker and executive Scott Studwell said. “The Vikings family lost an iconic piece of their past successes, and I am forever grateful to have Frank in my life — RIP my friend. I love you and will miss you for the rest of my days.”

We extend our condolences to Gilliam’s family, friends, and colleagues.