Report: Odell Beckham, Jr. is thought to now be looking for $15 million on a one-year deal

Posted by Mike Florio on April 2, 2023, 1:20 PM EDT
OBJ’s price is dropping. It hasn’t dropped enough for him to get a deal. Yet.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Beckham is currently thought to be looking for $15 million on a one-year deal.

He’d previously been seeking $20 million per year. There were no takers, and OBJ bristled 15 days ago at the notion he wants $20 million — while also complaining that no one had offered more than $4 million.

Given the current market at the position, he was right to initially be looking for $20 million. But with no one wiling to make that commitment until he proves himself healthy and capable, he needs to lower his sights.

Cimini suggests that a deal in the range of $10 million to $12 million plus incentives “seems more likely.” However, there’s no reason to think there’s an offer like that on the table.

At some point, Beckham needs to do the best deal he can — if he wants to play. He can wait until after the draft, when the demand in theory could increase, if a receiver-needy team doesn’t get the guy it wants. Then there’s a risk, however, that a team that would have been interested in Beckham successfully addresses the position.

For now, the wait continues. Nearly three weeks since the market opened, the big money is long gone. His best play will be to land in a good spot for 2023 on a one-year deal, show he’s healthy, stay healthy, make a big impact, and try to get paid in 2024.

And the best fit would be a place with great quarterback play, like the Chiefs or (once Aaron Rodgers officially arrives) the Jets.

27 responses to “Report: Odell Beckham, Jr. is thought to now be looking for $15 million on a one-year deal

  2. And I’m looking to win the powerball. I have a bigger chance of that than OBJ getting 15.

  3. He needs to cut those expectations by 2/3rds before anyone is going to start talking to him.

  4. If we get the Aaron Rodgers from last year, “great QB play” would not be accurate. Lousy QB play would be a far better description or washed.

  7. I don’t think he’ll go to the Jets. They said last year the Jets were playing on the worst field in the league and they now just replaced it with artificial turf again instead of real Grass. Sounded like the ground underneath it was bad.. so covering it once again with turf ain’t helping. Obj has been very outspoken on artificial turf. So I don’t feel like the Jets is the place for him

  8. Prove it deal league minimum plus incentives at best. Language in the contract to void it if he does anything to undermine the team. Just this guy putting this out there will keep anyone from signing him. Locker room cancer.

  11. If the going rate for a top 25-40 receiver is 11 million per year I can see a contender taking a 15 million dollar one year flier on OBJ.

  12. I’m looking for $20 million dollars. But I’m as likely to get that as OBJ is.

  13. There are a some guys in the league that are worth a million a game or more. OBJ isn’t one of them.

  14. A 30yo WR coming off his 2nd ACL repair isn’t getting $15 million. He will be more likely to get 5 million guaranteed with incentives up to a total of 10 mil for a one year contract.

  15. Still way too high. Maybe like a 1yr 3.5mil deal that is heavy with incentives. I have a feeling this guy just wants to catch on a roster so he can be paid while continuing his rehab. He not gonna get you 1000yds, he’s gonna have some locker room issues if he’s not getting targets, he can’t block, he can’t play special teams. What exactly are you paying for? Oh yes, it’s his name and past accomplishments. Seems like there’s another big name player in the league right now that is trying to be overpaid for past accomplishments as well.

  16. Or he could sign with a team whose QB isn’t so “great” and by his play make the QB great. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.

  19. He needs to put down what he is smoking. He has been injured way too much.

  20. after (fill in the blank Team ) give Lamar 50 im sure they will have 15 left for you !!!

  23. Bobby Wagner, future Hall of Famer and coming off an outstanding season signed for $7M.

    It’s not quite apples to apples but Wagner didn’t miss the last two seasons.

  26. I think he’s worth a one-year deal for $7.5 million…with incentives can reach $10 million if he catches 60 balls and or 750 yards.

