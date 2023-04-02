Vikings stadium needs $280 million in maintenance over the next decade

U.S. Bank Stadium didn’t open very long ago, in the grand scheme of things. It already needs a makeover.

Via Rochelle Olson of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, an architectural assessment released on Friday indicates that the stadium will need $280 million in maintenance over the next decade. Within the next year, $48 million will be required.

The challenge becomes coming up with the money for a stadium that opened in 2016.

“Is there sufficient money to cover these? The answer to that is no,” Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Chair Michael Vekich said, via Olson.

The stadium’s capital improvement fund currently contains only $16 million.

The facility was built to last for decades. But money will still be needed to ensure it retains its reputation as one of the best in all of the NFL.

15 responses to “Vikings stadium needs $280 million in maintenance over the next decade

  5. It shouldn’t be a challenge at all for the billionaire owners to “come up with” $48 million over the next year. What are they doing with all that broadcasting rights dough? What are they doing with the $200+ million they make on the facility each year? Seems we only concern ourselves with how the players spend their money.

  6. Ridiculous costs. They should put up aluminum grandstands, add some lights. Good to go. It’s used 10 times a year.

  8. Are you kidding. Minnesota is the land of taxes and they invented the word “fees” so you dont know its really a tax. We have a 10 per axle “fee” on license plate renewals and those plates are 5% of the costs of the car.
    Thus dont worry they will just tax the crap out of us to come up with any money thats needed. The owners wont have to pay.

  10. Unbelievable. That billion dollar stadium is only six years old. The politicians responsible for our tax dollars should be held accountable and offer explanations for this (including you Gov. Walz). Of course the billionaire owner will not be responsible for this and as always the taxpayers and general fans will end up paying for this.

  11. This franchise remains the joke of the league for so many reasons. Not only the biggest eyesore downtown now also the biggest money pit. I suggest they forgo paying their disappearing diva WR and put that money in their ugly building. Just a thought.

  12. The vikings need a hennepin County sales tax like the packer’s brown county sales tax for stadium funding

  14. Over the next decade, the Vikings’ franchise will likely appreciate in value $5-10 billion.

  15. A good handy-man is $25 an hour. 8 hours a day for a year is $52,000. Problem solved.

