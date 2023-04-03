Anthony Richardson will visit with Raiders on Friday, six teams total

April 3, 2023
Quarterback Anthony Richardson is getting ready to hit the pre-draft circuit.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Richardson will start a series of team visits with the Raiders on Friday. Richardson has a total of six teams to meet with for top 30 visits, including the Panthers who select No. 1 overall.

While the Raiders signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal last month, that has not stopped the club from checking out the options at QB in the draft. Las Vegas was active on the Pro Day circuit in meeting with the young QBs. And the Raiders are also set to meet with Kentucky’s Will Levis on Monday.

In Richardson’s one full season as Florida’s starter, he completed 54 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Richardson also rushed for 654 yards with nine TDs.

