Browns decline comment on whether Deshaun Watson’s escrow payment was made

Posted by Mike Florio on April 3, 2023, 10:35 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

The NFL’s funding rule, as applied to the Deshaun Watson contract, required the Browns to pay $169 million into escrow by Friday, March 31. Over the weekend, both the Browns and the NFL were asked whether that actually happened.

The NFL did not to respond to two emails on the matter. The Browns, on Sunday, declined to comment regarding question the escrow payment was made. However, a Browns spokesperson did say this, on the record: “When we signed Deshaun to a new contract we understood the obligation that comes with guaranteed dollars and planned accordingly.”

Confirmation was sought because the funding rule, as written, suggests it’s not mandatory. The use of the word “may” gives the NFL, on the surface, the ability to pick and choose whether and when the escrow payments will be required. And it undercuts that common argument made by teams asked to give full guarantees that the escrow payments are mandatory.

As the league apparently tries to stave off the potential trend of full guarantees for franchise quarterbacks, discretion (if there is any) likely will be exercised in a way that compels the teams that give big guarantees to make the payments. It could be very interesting to see whether the league treats the funding rule as a mandate, or whether under certain circumstances the league looks the other way on the escrow obligation.

Here’s the point. If there’s any discretion at all, the funding rule becomes a tool for collusion when it comes to resisting full guarantees for veteran players. And maybe, just maybe, the pending collusion grievance filed by the NFL Players Association will explore whether and to what extent the funding rule is being sold as mandatory for all guaranteed contracts when, in reality, it isn’t.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Browns decline comment on whether Deshaun Watson’s escrow payment was made

  1. Ruh roh. Maybe he can win one playoff game for the Browns and make all this worthwhile.

  4. If I am expecting someone to put funds in escrow on my behalf I (or my representatives) are going verify that it happens.  In Watson’s case that would be his agent.  Given all the guaranteed money that is floating around the NFLPA should probably have a staff member keeping track of it for all players.

    Unless it is not required, in which case it is a non-issue on all fronts and the NFL needs to stop using it as an excuse for not providing guaranteed money.

  5. Translation: NO. The NFL needs to come down and fine them some draft picks if and when they ever get some.

  7. Really not sure why we care if an escrow payment was made. Watson has a contract with the Browns and his reps will make sure the payments are made.

  8. I’m really not sure why we care if an escrow payment has been made. Watson has a contract with the Browns and his reps will make sure the payments are made.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.