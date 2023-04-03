C.J. Stroud to visit Texans on Wednesday

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans have the second overall selection in the draft later this month. They are expected to take either Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, after whoever the Panthers select at No. 1.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Stroud will visit Houston on Wednesday as one of the Texans’ top-30 visitors.

The Colts are working out Young and Stroud today in California, where both are training.

Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns in 26 games in his career.

The Texans sent a small contingent to watch Stroud throw at Ohio State’s Pro Day, and if they want to see him workout, they will have to travel to California to see him.