Chris Ballard: It would be hard to move on without Ryan Kelly, Kenny Moore

The Colts traded cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys earlier this offseason, but General Manager Chris Ballard said last week that the team has passed on trade overtures for a couple of their other veteran players.

Ballard said that he’s gotten calls about center Ryan Kelly and cornerback Kenny Moore since the start of the new league year last month. Moving on from either player would open about $8 million in cap space, but Ballard said the team sees more value in keeping both players in their lineup.

“They’re both great Colts, and we’re glad they’re here,” Ballard said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “When you’ve got a good football player that is a great person and a great fit, it makes it hard to move away from those guys.”

Kelly and Moore were both Pro Bowlers for the Colts before joining the long list of players who struggled for Indianapolis in 2022. The Colts are banking on them bouncing back as part of a larger rebound in 2023.