Colts to work out Will Levis on Thursday in Lexington

USA TODAY Sports

The Colts are making the rounds this week working out the top quarterback prospects.

After seeing Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in Southern California on Monday, the team will watch Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throwing in Lexington on Thursday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

The Colts also are expected to work out Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Colts draft fourth overall, and the Panthers and Texans are expected to draft quarterbacks with the top-two picks respectively. So, it’s more likely that Indianapolis will choose between Levis and Richardson, although a quarterback-needy team could trade up with the Cardinals for the third overall pick.

In two seasons at Kentucky, Levis completed 65.7 of his passes for 5,232 yards with 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.