Colts working out Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Monday

The Colts are kicking off the next stage of their pre-draft quarterback evaluations on Monday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team is working out former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to kick off the week. Both workouts will take place in California as both players are training there.

With the Panthers and Texans holding the top two picks, there are plenty of people who expect Young and Stroud to be off the board by the time the Colts are up with the fourth overall pick. Peter King reported in Football Morning in America that the team also plans to work out former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis this week.

The Cardinals are set to pick third, but could trade down and the Colts could wind up doing the same if they don’t like the quarterback options left on the table for them once they are on the clock. That leaves the team with a lot to sort out as they head toward the start of the draft later this month.