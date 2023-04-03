Dave Ziegler: The reality is we’re not going to solve every problem, fill every hole in one offseason

Getty Images

The Raiders are building.

Owner Mark Davis has preached patience, as his team goes into its second year with Dave Ziegler as General Manager and Josh McDaniels as head coach.

And that process means that while Las Vegas could be competitive in 2023, the club doesn’t anticipate being the best version of itself just yet — particularly on defense.

“The reality is we’re not going to solve every problem and fill every hole in our team in one offseason here or one free-agency period here,” Ziegler told Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com at last week’s league meeting. “That’s not realistic. And it’s not going to happen in one draft, either.

“I’m talking about getting the team exactly where we want it and exactly how we want it to look from the fourth guard to the starting guard to the fourth defensive tackle to the starting defensive tackle. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done there that’s going to happen over the course of years. That’s the reality of where we’re at in continuing to add to the team.”

The Raiders do have 12 picks in the upcoming draft. But relying on young players can take you only so far when they’re just entering the league.

Las Vegas finished No. 26 in points allowed and No. 28 in yards allowed last season. While the club does have a star edge rusher in Maxx Crosby, the players around him need to be more productive and effective for the Raiders to make a jump in the defensive rankings in the coming season.