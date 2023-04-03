Jalen Carter to visit Bears Monday, has met with Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2023, 11:03 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP National Championship
Getty Images

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter‘s landing spot in the draft has been the subject of much discussion since word broke that he faced criminal charges in connection to a car crash that killed one of his Georgia teammates and a member of the team’s football staff in January.

Carter entered no-contest pleas to misdemeanor racing and reckless driving charges last month and will receive probation as part of the plea deal. Carter’s attention has now shifted back to where he’ll be playing to kick off his NFL career.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that Carter is visiting with the Bears on Monday and that he has already met with the Eagles. The Bears have the ninth pick and the Eagles are at No.10, and Rosenhaus said that his client will not be meeting with teams outside the top 10 selections.

“I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,” Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “He’s a good person, a family man, loves football and is a generational talent.”

Some projected Carter to be the first defensive player off the board before his legal trouble and he also had a subpar Pro Day workout last month, but it remains to be seen how far he might fall before hearing his name called in Kansas City.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Jalen Carter to visit Bears Monday, has met with Eagles

  2. I know this sounds crazy, but I think he falls out of the top 20 and I think he goes to Dallas. He hasn’t shown signs of a good work ethic or thinking about being an NFL player as his profession.

  3. Doesn’t using a high draft pick to take the talented guy with poor habits and legal trouble usually fail in the NFL?

  4. Gonna be selling krunk juice with Jamarcus Russell 3 years from now – bust to the Bears

  6. Not meeting with teams picking outside the top 10? Is this self-confidence or pure arrogance? To be determined…

  7. It doesn’t matter if he fits the Bears scheme if his work ethics suck. That fact he left the scene of an accident where two people died is enough to pass on him. I hope this is just due diligence or, better yet, a smoke screen.

    Don’t do it Ryan!

  8. Lying to police in the face of a death of a teammate is not something a good person does.

  9. I understand staying away from kids that are always in trouble. That said, many kids race at one time or another. I remember driving my father’s 1979 white Pinto wagon once. It had the wood siding. I come to a light and there’s another kid in an earlier model, red with the wood siding. The light turned green and next thing you know we were off. It was stupid, but it happened. I’m not going to judge him by this one incident.

  11. The fact that he left the scene of an accident where two of his friends were dying tells you everything you need to know about this guy.

  12. Don’t fall for it, Poles. Way better guys will be available at #9. George Halas wouldn’t draft him, and neither should you.

  15. Somebody tell me if I’m wrong here but doesn’t this prevent a (better) team from trading up to get him?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.